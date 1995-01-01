Mark Munson
Ruder Ware
Suite 8000
Wausau, WI 54403
Attorney Mark Munson is a natural born advocate. He’s motivated to have a meaningful, positive impact on the lives of every client and their families. Mark’s skillset and experience allows families to focus on caring for one another while he tirelessly works on getting them the legal results, outcome...
Bio coming soon!
Attorney Carol J. Wessels has been practicing elder law since 1991. She is the founding shareholder of Wessels & Liebau LLC in Mequon, Wisconsin Carol has been recognized as the Milwaukee "Elder Law Attorney of the Year" for 2014 by Best Lawyers publication. She has also been selecte...
Jessica is a 2011 graduate of Marquette University Law School. She has joined the firm as of July, 2016. Jessica is a member of the Elder Law Section of the State Bar of Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. She concentrates her practice in elder law and estate planning.&n...
Prior to becoming an attorney, Jessica worked in public sector leadership in both Human Services and Public Health. She utilized skills developed through her Master of Social Work degree to advance relationships with families and strengthen community partnerships. Jessica has advanced expertise working with fami...
Though born and raised in West Michigan, Ryan initially practiced in BigLaw as a corporate and securities associate with a national firm headquartered in Philadelphia. Upon returning to the lakeshore and joining an established Grand Haven law firm, he soon realized that the valuable skills he had developed could...
At Carrier Law, we believe that all families deserve to use their life savings as they see fit, not as some government regulations or bureaucrats decide. Many families wonder whether they can afford to avoid nursing home poverty, whether they can protect themselves from the crippling expense of long-term care: do they...
Todd received his Bachelor of Science degree from Western Michigan University majoring in Political Science and Economics. He received his juris doctorate degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School, Lansing, Michigan. Mr. Balkema is a member of numerous professional organizations including the National Academy of Elder La...
Attorney Brogan is a native of Marquette and attended both the Marquette Area Public Schools and Northern Michigan University. He later went on to receive his Juris Doctorate from the University of Michigan. Since then, he has been practicing law in Marquette. Over the last 15 years, Scott has endeavored to lear...
Attorney John E. Yonkers III is a partner at Brogan & Yonkers, P.C. Yonkers earned his undergraduate degree in Public Administration from Ferris State University and completed his Juris Doctorate at Thomas M. Cooley Law School. Prior to becoming a lawyer, Yonkers worked as a Legal Clerk and has focused his edu...
At Carrier Law, we believe that all families deserve to use their life savings as they see fit, not as some government regulations or bureaucrats decide. Many families wonder whether they can afford to avoid nursing home poverty, whether they can protect themselves from the crippling expense of long-term care: do they...
Practice Areas: Business and Corporate Law Wills and Trusts Taxation Law Education: Bachelor of Arts degree from Kalamazoo College Juris Doctor degree from Willamette University College of Law Masters in Science of Taxation from Grand Valley State University CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER Associations: Haans is...
Practice Areas Banking & Commercial Transactions Elder Law / Medicaid Planning Estate Planning Litigation Probate Law Real Estate and Environmental Law Education Juris Doctor degree, Thomas M. Cooley Law School (cum laude) Bachelor of Science degree, Davenport University
At Carrier Law, we believe that all families deserve to use their life savings as they see fit, not as some government regulations or bureaucrats decide. Many families wonder whether they can afford to avoid nursing home poverty, whether they can protect themselves from the crippling expense of long-term care: do they...
ESTATE PLANNING CONSULTING: David consults with individuals regarding their estate planning needs, which may range from the preparation of simple Wills, Revocable Living Trusts and advanced directives (such as Powers of Attorney for Health Care and Personal Property), to more sophisticated multi-generational planning i...
Helen has been licensed to practice law since 2004. She has been working in the field of elder law and special needs planning her entire career, with a focus on long-term care planning, guardianships, probate and trust administrations, and estate planning. She represents clients in routine guardianship and probate matt...
Helen has been licensed to practice law since 2004. She has been working in the field of elder law and special needs planning her entire career, with a focus on long-term care planning, guardianships, probate and trust administrations, and estate planning. She represents clients in routine guardianship and probate matt...
Ryan J. Long is an attorney with Sturgul & Long, S.C. where he practices primarily in the area of elder law, which includes estate planning, nursing home planning, and Medicaid planning. As part of his nursing home planning and Medicaid planning practice, he focuses on asset protection. Mr. Long began working with...
John Belconis has been practicing elder law and estate planning for over eighteen years. John has dedicated his career to helping families navigate through the legal system in the areas of Medicaid planning, trusts and estate planning, wills and probate, guardianship and VA benefits. Community education is a cornerston...
Mr. Ferraro is an Attorney and CPA with an Master of Science in Taxation. Mr Ferraro has been in practice for over 30 years. He began his career as a CPA and then became a tax manager and associate legal counsel in the legal department of a diversified finance company. However, since 1988, Mr. Ferraro has conduct...
When working with Elder Law clients, Aric works to alleviate stress by helping clients develop a plan to provide for their long-term care needs, while preserving their assets to supplement their quality of life and pass to future generations. Aric advises clients in the areas of elder law, including use of...
This is me, Linda M. Strohschein. I am the owner of the law firm. I have been in practice since 1996 and owned this business since 2004. I started my legal career handling Probate Litigation in a suburban law firm. After three years, I decided that there must be a better way to avoid Will and Trust conflicts by draftin...
Helen has been licensed to practice law since 2004. She has been working in the field of elder law and special needs planning her entire career, with a focus on long-term care planning, guardianships, probate and trust administrations, and estate planning. She represents clients in routine guardianship and probate matt...
Kathryn is one of only a few Certified Elder Law Attorneys in Illinois. She has practiced exclusively in elder law since 2004. Her practice focuses on long term care planning, estate planning, special needs planning, Medicaid planning and applications, and probate and trust administration. She devotes a substantial por...
Matthew is a partner at Stern & Associates. He practices in the areas of guardianship, estate administration and litigation, and estate planning. Mr. McQuiston is frequently appointed by the court as Guardian ad Litem or as counsel for respondents in guardianship cases. Matthew was recognized as an...
Adam Stern has been a licensed attorney in the State of Illinois since 1994. Mr. Stern began his legal career working at Legal Services of Northwest Indiana in September of 1994, before taking a position with the Cook County Public Guardian’s office in April of 1995. In his seven plus years at the...
Partner Nancy M. Spain, a founder of the firm, Spain, Spain & Varnet P.C., which joined Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP in 2022, focuses her career in general and probate-related law. She began her legal career in Cleveland, prior to relocating to Chicago in 1981 where she first worked in the trust department of the fo...
Partner Richard C. Spain concentrates his practice in estate planning, trust matters, real estate, and corporate representation. A founder of the firm, Spain, Spain & Varnet P.C., which joined Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP in 2022, Rick has focused much of his career on servicing the needs of individuals with disabil...
Associate Sheri L. Willard concentrates her practice in traditional and special needs estate planning, general probate, and guardianship matters. Sheri is a member of the Academy of Special Needs Planners, a professional network that provides the highest quality service and the latest information on legal developm...
Kerry R. Peck is the managing partner of the Chicago law firm Peck Ritchey, LLC. His clients include families, hospitals, banks, the State of Illinois, County of Cook, and City of Chicago. Mr. Peck was retained by the City of Chicago Department of Aging to rewrite the State of Illinois Elder Abuse and Neglect Act, and...
Nancie Golnick Dorjath has been practicing law since 1997. She began her legal career handling many different aspects of Estate Planning Law. She is dedicated to working hard for individuals in order to protect their assets and plan for an uncertain future. The Dorjath Law Center was opened in order to create a n...
Nancie Golnick Dorjath has been practicing law since 1997. She began her legal career handling many different aspects of Estate Planning Law. She is dedicated to working hard for individuals in order to protect their assets and plan for an uncertain future. The Dorjath Law Center was opened in order to create a n...
I have more than 27 years of experience serving clients in Downers Grove and throughout Chicago's western suburbs with compassionate and effective legal guidance. My practice is dedicated to helping people examine their legal options and skillfully resolve their ongoing legal concerns. Call 630-493-4380 or contact me...
Wilson & Wilson Estate Planning & Elder Law LLC were established in 1983 by James T. Wilson (now deceased) and his son, William S. Wilson. Both are graduates of Northwestern University School of Law in the classes of 1949 and 1983, respectively. Bill Wilson has practiced for more than 30 years concentrati...
Helen has been licensed to practice law since 2004. She has been working in the field of elder law and special needs planning her entire career, with a focus on long-term care planning, guardianships, probate and trust administrations, and estate planning. She represents clients in routine guardianship and probate matt...
CONSTANCE BURNETT RENZI is a graduate of the University of Illinois School of Law and the Managing Partner for the Elder Law Center. Connie is a frequent lecturer to lay persons and to other attorneys for the Illinois Institute of Continuing Education. She has written various articles on disability planning, estate pla...