Meet Mark Munson

Mark Munson

Ruder Ware

Attorney Mark Munson is a natural born advocate.  He’s motivated to have a meaningful, positive impact on the lives of every client and their families. Mark’s skillset and experience allows families to focus on caring for one another while he tirelessly works on getting them the legal results, outcome...

Phone (715) *** ****
Meet Jeffery Drach

Jeffery Drach

Drach Elder Law Center

Bio coming soon!

Phone (715) *** ****
Meet Carol Wessels

Carol Wessels

Wessels & Liebau LLC

Attorney Carol J. Wessels has been practicing elder law since 1991. She is the founding shareholder of Wessels & Liebau LLC in Mequon, Wisconsin  Carol has been recognized as the Milwaukee "Elder Law Attorney of the Year" for 2014 by Best Lawyers publication. She has also been selecte...

Phone (262) *** ****
Meet Jessica Liebau

Jessica Liebau

Wessels & Liebau LLC

Jessica is a 2011 graduate of Marquette University Law School. She has joined the firm as of July, 2016. Jessica is a member of the Elder Law Section of the State Bar of Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. She concentrates her practice in elder law and estate planning.&n...

Phone (262) *** ****
Meet Jessica Merkel

Jessica Merkel

Grosskopf & Burch Law Firm

Prior to becoming an attorney, Jessica worked in public sector leadership in both Human Services and Public Health.  She utilized skills developed through her Master of Social Work degree to advance relationships with families and strengthen community partnerships. Jessica has advanced expertise working with fami...

Phone (715) *** ****
Meet Ryan Keenan

Ryan Keenan

Keenan Law Counsel

Though born and raised in West Michigan, Ryan initially practiced in BigLaw as a corporate and securities associate with a national firm headquartered in Philadelphia.  Upon returning to the lakeshore and joining an established Grand Haven law firm, he soon realized that the valuable skills he had developed could...

Phone (616) *** ****
Meet David Carrier

David Carrier

The Law Offices of David L. Carrier, P.C.

At Carrier Law, we believe that all families deserve to use their life savings as they see fit, not as some government regulations or bureaucrats decide. Many families wonder whether they can afford to avoid nursing home poverty, whether they can protect themselves from the crippling expense of long-term care: do they...

Phone (616) *** ****
Meet R. Todd Balkema

R. Todd Balkema

Jordan Balkema Elder Law Center

Todd received his Bachelor of Science degree from Western Michigan University majoring in Political Science and Economics. He received his juris doctorate degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School, Lansing, Michigan. Mr. Balkema is a member of numerous professional organizations including the National Academy of Elder La...

Phone (231) *** ****
Meet Scott Brogan

Scott Brogan

Brogan & Yonkers, P.C.

Attorney Brogan is a native of Marquette and attended both the Marquette Area Public Schools and Northern Michigan University. He later went on to receive his Juris Doctorate from the University of Michigan. Since then, he has been practicing law in Marquette.  Over the last 15 years, Scott has endeavored to lear...

Phone (906) *** ****
Meet John Yonkers

John Yonkers

Brogan & Yonkers, P.C.

Attorney John E. Yonkers III is a partner at Brogan & Yonkers, P.C. Yonkers earned his undergraduate degree in Public Administration from Ferris State University and completed his Juris Doctorate at Thomas M. Cooley Law School. Prior to becoming a lawyer, Yonkers worked as a Legal Clerk and has focused his edu...

Phone (906) *** ****
Meet P. Haans Mulder

P. Haans Mulder

Cunningham Dalman

Practice Areas: Business and Corporate Law Wills and Trusts Taxation Law Education: Bachelor of Arts degree from Kalamazoo College Juris Doctor degree from Willamette University College of Law Masters in Science of Taxation from Grand Valley State University CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER Associations: Haans is...

Phone (616) *** ****
Meet Jessica Arends

Jessica Arends

Cunningham Dalman

Practice Areas Banking & Commercial Transactions Elder Law / Medicaid Planning Estate Planning Litigation Probate Law Real Estate and Environmental Law Education Juris Doctor degree, Thomas M. Cooley Law School (cum laude) Bachelor of Science degree, Davenport University

Phone (616) *** ****
Meet David Charous

David Charous

Law Offices of David A Charous LLC

ESTATE PLANNING CONSULTING: David consults with individuals regarding their estate planning needs, which may range from the preparation of simple Wills, Revocable Living Trusts and advanced directives (such as Powers of Attorney for Health Care and Personal Property), to more sophisticated multi-generational planning i...

Phone (847) *** ****
Meet Helen Mesoloras

Helen Mesoloras

Dutton Casey & Mesoloras

Helen has been licensed to practice law since 2004. She has been working in the field of elder law and special needs planning her entire career, with a focus on long-term care planning, guardianships, probate and trust administrations, and estate planning. She represents clients in routine guardianship and probate matt...

Phone (312) *** ****
Meet Ryan Long

Ryan Long

Sturgul & Long, S.C.

Ryan J. Long is an attorney with Sturgul & Long, S.C. where he practices primarily in the area of elder law, which includes estate planning, nursing home planning, and Medicaid planning. As part of his nursing home planning and Medicaid planning practice, he focuses on asset protection. Mr. Long began working with...

Phone (715) *** ****
Meet John Belconis

John Belconis

The Elder & Disability Law Office LTD

John Belconis has been practicing elder law and estate planning for over eighteen years. John has dedicated his career to helping families navigate through the legal system in the areas of Medicaid planning, trusts and estate planning, wills and probate, guardianship and VA benefits. Community education is a cornerston...

Phone (847) *** ****
Meet Anthony Ferraro

Anthony Ferraro

Robbins DiMonte

Mr. Ferraro is an Attorney and CPA with an Master of Science in Taxation. Mr Ferraro has been in practice for over 30 years.  He began his career as a CPA and then became a tax manager and associate legal counsel in the legal department of a diversified finance company. However, since 1988, Mr. Ferraro has conduct...

Phone (847) *** ****
Meet Aric Burch

Aric Burch

Grosskopf & Burch Law Firm

When working with Elder Law clients, Aric works to  alleviate stress by helping clients develop a plan to provide for their long-term care needs, while preserving their assets to supplement their quality of life and pass to future generations. Aric advises clients in the areas of elder law, including use of...

Phone (715) *** ****
Meet Linda Strohschein

Linda Strohschein

Strohschein Law Group, LLC

This is me, Linda M. Strohschein. I am the owner of the law firm. I have been in practice since 1996 and owned this business since 2004. I started my legal career handling Probate Litigation in a suburban law firm. After three years, I decided that there must be a better way to avoid Will and Trust conflicts by draftin...

Phone (630) *** ****
Meet Kathryn Casey

Kathryn Casey

Dutton Casey & Mesoloras

Kathryn is one of only a few Certified Elder Law Attorneys in Illinois. She has practiced exclusively in elder law since 2004. Her practice focuses on long term care planning, estate planning, special needs planning, Medicaid planning and applications, and probate and trust administration. She devotes a substantial por...

Phone (312) *** ****
Meet Matthew McQuiston

Matthew McQuiston

Stern and Associates

Matthew is a partner at Stern & Associates. He practices in the areas of guardianship, estate administration and litigation, and estate planning. Mr. McQuiston is frequently appointed by the court as Guardian ad Litem or as counsel for respondents in guardianship cases. Matthew was recognized as an...

Phone (312) *** ****
Meet Adam Stern

Adam Stern

Stern and Associates

Adam Stern has been a licensed attorney in the State of Illinois since 1994. Mr. Stern began his legal career working at Legal Services of Northwest Indiana in September of 1994, before taking a position with the Cook County Public Guardian’s office in April of 1995.  In his seven plus years at the...

Phone (312) *** ****
Meet Nancy Spain

Nancy Spain

Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP

Partner Nancy M. Spain, a founder of the firm, Spain, Spain & Varnet P.C., which joined Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP in 2022, focuses her career in general and probate-related law. She began her legal career in Cleveland, prior to relocating to Chicago in 1981 where she first worked in the trust department of the fo...

Phone (312) *** ****
Meet Richard Spain

Richard Spain

Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP

Partner Richard C. Spain concentrates his practice in estate planning, trust matters, real estate, and corporate representation. A founder of the firm, Spain, Spain & Varnet P.C., which joined Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP in 2022, Rick has focused much of his career on servicing the needs of individuals with disabil...

Phone (312) *** ****
Meet Sheri Willard

Sheri Willard

Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP

Associate Sheri L. Willard concentrates her practice in traditional and special needs estate planning, general probate, and guardianship matters. Sheri is a member of the Academy of Special Needs Planners, a professional network that provides the highest quality service and the latest information on legal developm...

Phone (312) *** ****
Meet Kerry Peck

Kerry Peck

Peck Ritchey, LLC

Kerry R. Peck is the managing partner of the Chicago law firm Peck Ritchey, LLC. His clients include families, hospitals, banks, the State of Illinois, County of Cook, and City of Chicago. Mr. Peck was retained by the City of Chicago Department of Aging to rewrite the State of Illinois Elder Abuse and Neglect Act, and...

Phone (312) *** ****
Meet Nancie Dorjath

Nancie Dorjath

Dorjath Law Center

Nancie Golnick Dorjath has been practicing law since 1997. She began her legal career handling many different aspects of Estate Planning Law. She is dedicated to working hard for individuals in order to protect their assets and plan for an uncertain future.  The Dorjath Law Center was opened in order to create a n...

Phone (630) *** ****
Meet Eileen Fitzgerald

Eileen Fitzgerald

Law Office of Eileen R. Fitzgerald

I have more than 27 years of experience serving clients in Downers Grove and throughout Chicago's western suburbs with compassionate and effective legal guidance. My practice is dedicated to helping people examine their legal options and skillfully resolve their ongoing legal concerns. Call 630-493-4380 or contact me...

Phone (630) *** ****
Meet William Wilson

William Wilson

Wilson & Wilson Estate Planning & Elder Law LLC

Wilson & Wilson Estate Planning & Elder Law LLC were established in 1983 by James T. Wilson (now deceased) and his son, William S. Wilson. Both are graduates of Northwestern University School of Law in the classes of 1949 and 1983, respectively. Bill Wilson has practiced for more than 30 years concentrati...

Phone (708) *** ****
Meet Constance Renzi

Constance Renzi

Elder Law Center, P.C.

CONSTANCE BURNETT RENZI is a graduate of the University of Illinois School of Law and the Managing Partner for the Elder Law Center. Connie is a frequent lecturer to lay persons and to other attorneys for the Illinois Institute of Continuing Education. She has written various articles on disability planning, estate pla...

Phone (630) *** ****
Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

