Mr. Ferraro is an Attorney and CPA with an Master of Science in Taxation. Mr Ferraro has been in practice for over 30 years.  He began his career as a CPA and then became a tax manager and associate legal counsel in the legal department of a diversified finance company. However, since 1988, Mr. Ferraro has conducted his own law practice.

He is the current Secretary of the Illinois Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). Mr. Ferraro is also a member of the Elder Law Section Council of the Illinois State Bar Association.

As a past member of the commercial faculty of the American Arbitration Association, past President of the Justinian Society of Lawyers, and being a past member of the panel of participating attorneys for the American Association of Retired Persons(AARP), Mr. Ferraro has been able to provide a wide and diverse array of services for clients in his areas of concentration. His professional affiliations include the the Illinois State Bar Association, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, and the American Association of Attorneys-CPAs, Inc.

Current Employment Position(s):
Managing Member

Areas Of Practice:

Nursong Home Contracts and Admissions

Medicaid Eligibilty & Qualification for Long Term Care

Estate Planning and Estate Taxation
Wills, Trusts, Probate
Estate Administration  

Guardianship
Elder Law

Certifications/Specialties:
Certified Public Accountant(CPA), State of Illinois, 1978
Bar Admissions:
Illinois, 1983
U.S. District Court Northern District of Illinois, 1983
Education:
De Paul University College of Law, Chicago, Illinois, 1983
Juris Doctor

DePaul University College of Commerce, Chicago, Illinois, 1973
B.S.
Major: Accountancy

DePaul University Graduate School of Commerce, Chicago, Illinois, 1976
M.S.
Major: Taxation

Classes/Seminars Taught:

Alzheimers Association: Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer's Disease

Asset Preservation in the Aging Process

How to Avoid Going Broke in the Nursing Home

 Aging with your Ducks in a Row

Elder Abuse

The Affordable Care Act- How to Explain it to others

Ethics for Health Professionals

A Will or a Living Trust? Which is Better? Estate Planning Makes the Decision Easy, AARP, Loyola University, 1996 - Present

You 've Been Named Executor or Trustee: What Now?, College of Lake County, 1996 - Present

Faculty Member, Commercial Disputes Instruction Panel, American Arbitration Association
Honors and Awards:
Past President, Justinian Society of Lawyers, 1996 - 1997
Professional Associations and Memberships:
Panel of Participating Attorneys in AARP Legal Services Network
Member

AARP Legal Checkup Seminars
Lecturer

American Bar Association

American Association of Retired Persons
Member, Panel of Participating Attorneys

Illinois State Bar Association
Past Elected Member of General Assembly

Illinois State Bar Association
Past Member of Section Council on Business Advice & Financial Planning

Illinois State Bar Association
Past Member of Standing Committee on Pensions and Profit Sharing

American Institute of Certified Public Accountants

Illinois Society of CPA's
Past Member, Estate and Gift Tax Section

DePaul College of Law
Past Member, Alumni Association Board

American Association of Attorney-CPA's, Inc
Past Member

National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys

Firm Description

The Firm focuses on "the laws of aging" for boomers and seniors. Committed to serving clients in elder law, etate, trust and probate matters. Mr. Ferraro is both an Attorney and CPA and has been in practice since 1983.

Concentrating in:

- Elder Law, Nursing Home Admissions and Contract Review
- Nursing Home and Asset Spend Down Protection Planning
- Medicaid Asset Protection Planning
- Probate Estates
- Wills & Trusts
- Senior Estate Planning
- Guardianship Estates

Hours

Cost

What Is an Elder Law Attorney?

Main Office

216 West Higgins Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068

On the web

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
