Mr. Ferraro is an Attorney and CPA with an Master of Science in Taxation. Mr Ferraro has been in practice for over 30 years. He began his career as a CPA and then became a tax manager and associate legal counsel in the legal department of a diversified finance company. However, since 1988, Mr. Ferraro has conducted his own law practice.

He is the current Secretary of the Illinois Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). Mr. Ferraro is also a member of the Elder Law Section Council of the Illinois State Bar Association.

As a past member of the commercial faculty of the American Arbitration Association, past President of the Justinian Society of Lawyers, and being a past member of the panel of participating attorneys for the American Association of Retired Persons(AARP), Mr. Ferraro has been able to provide a wide and diverse array of services for clients in his areas of concentration. His professional affiliations include the the Illinois State Bar Association, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, and the American Association of Attorneys-CPAs, Inc.

Current Employment Position(s):

Managing Member

Areas Of Practice:

Nursong Home Contracts and Admissions

Medicaid Eligibilty & Qualification for Long Term Care

Estate Planning and Estate Taxation

Wills, Trusts, Probate

Estate Administration

Guardianship

Elder Law

Certifications/Specialties:

Certified Public Accountant(CPA), State of Illinois, 1978

Bar Admissions:

Illinois, 1983

U.S. District Court Northern District of Illinois, 1983

Education:

De Paul University College of Law, Chicago, Illinois, 1983

Juris Doctor



DePaul University College of Commerce, Chicago, Illinois, 1973

B.S.

Major: Accountancy



DePaul University Graduate School of Commerce, Chicago, Illinois, 1976

M.S.

Major: Taxation



Classes/Seminars Taught:

Alzheimers Association: Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer's Disease

Asset Preservation in the Aging Process

How to Avoid Going Broke in the Nursing Home

Aging with your Ducks in a Row

Elder Abuse

The Affordable Care Act- How to Explain it to others

Ethics for Health Professionals

A Will or a Living Trust? Which is Better? Estate Planning Makes the Decision Easy, AARP, Loyola University, 1996 - Present



You 've Been Named Executor or Trustee: What Now?, College of Lake County, 1996 - Present



Faculty Member, Commercial Disputes Instruction Panel, American Arbitration Association

Honors and Awards:

Past President, Justinian Society of Lawyers, 1996 - 1997

Professional Associations and Memberships:

Panel of Participating Attorneys in AARP Legal Services Network

Member



AARP Legal Checkup Seminars

Lecturer



American Bar Association



American Association of Retired Persons

Member, Panel of Participating Attorneys



Illinois State Bar Association

Past Elected Member of General Assembly



Illinois State Bar Association

Past Member of Section Council on Business Advice & Financial Planning



Illinois State Bar Association

Past Member of Standing Committee on Pensions and Profit Sharing



American Institute of Certified Public Accountants



Illinois Society of CPA's

Past Member, Estate and Gift Tax Section



DePaul College of Law

Past Member, Alumni Association Board



American Association of Attorney-CPA's, Inc

Past Member



National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys