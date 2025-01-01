Anthony Ferraro Attorney-CPA
Mr. Ferraro is an Attorney and CPA with an Master of Science in Taxation. Mr Ferraro has been in practice for over 30 years. He began his career as a CPA and then became a tax manager and associate legal counsel in the legal department of a diversified finance company. However, since 1988, Mr. Ferraro has conducted his own law practice.
He is the current Secretary of the Illinois Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA). Mr. Ferraro is also a member of the Elder Law Section Council of the Illinois State Bar Association.
As a past member of the commercial faculty of the American Arbitration Association, past President of the Justinian Society of Lawyers, and being a past member of the panel of participating attorneys for the American Association of Retired Persons(AARP), Mr. Ferraro has been able to provide a wide and diverse array of services for clients in his areas of concentration. His professional affiliations include the the Illinois State Bar Association, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, and the American Association of Attorneys-CPAs, Inc.
Current Employment Position(s):
Managing Member
Areas Of Practice:
Nursong Home Contracts and Admissions
Medicaid Eligibilty & Qualification for Long Term Care
Estate Planning and Estate Taxation
Wills, Trusts, Probate
Estate Administration
Guardianship
Elder Law
Certifications/Specialties:
Certified Public Accountant(CPA), State of Illinois, 1978
Bar Admissions:
Illinois, 1983
U.S. District Court Northern District of Illinois, 1983
Education:
De Paul University College of Law, Chicago, Illinois, 1983
Juris Doctor
DePaul University College of Commerce, Chicago, Illinois, 1973
B.S.
Major: Accountancy
DePaul University Graduate School of Commerce, Chicago, Illinois, 1976
M.S.
Major: Taxation
Classes/Seminars Taught:
Alzheimers Association: Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer's Disease
Asset Preservation in the Aging Process
How to Avoid Going Broke in the Nursing Home
Aging with your Ducks in a Row
Elder Abuse
The Affordable Care Act- How to Explain it to others
Ethics for Health Professionals
A Will or a Living Trust? Which is Better? Estate Planning Makes the Decision Easy, AARP, Loyola University, 1996 - Present
You 've Been Named Executor or Trustee: What Now?, College of Lake County, 1996 - Present
Faculty Member, Commercial Disputes Instruction Panel, American Arbitration Association
Honors and Awards:
Past President, Justinian Society of Lawyers, 1996 - 1997
Professional Associations and Memberships:
Panel of Participating Attorneys in AARP Legal Services Network
Member
AARP Legal Checkup Seminars
Lecturer
American Bar Association
American Association of Retired Persons
Member, Panel of Participating Attorneys
Illinois State Bar Association
Past Elected Member of General Assembly
Illinois State Bar Association
Past Member of Section Council on Business Advice & Financial Planning
Illinois State Bar Association
Past Member of Standing Committee on Pensions and Profit Sharing
American Institute of Certified Public Accountants
Illinois Society of CPA's
Past Member, Estate and Gift Tax Section
DePaul College of Law
Past Member, Alumni Association Board
American Association of Attorney-CPA's, Inc
Past Member
National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys
Firm DescriptionThe Firm focuses on "the laws of aging" for boomers and seniors. Committed to serving clients in elder law, etate, trust and probate matters. Mr. Ferraro is both an Attorney and CPA and has been in practice since 1983.
Concentrating in:
- Elder Law, Nursing Home Admissions and Contract Review
- Nursing Home and Asset Spend Down Protection Planning
- Medicaid Asset Protection Planning
- Probate Estates
- Wills & Trusts
- Senior Estate Planning
- Guardianship Estates
