How to Qualify for Medicaid: Eligibility and Transfer Rules
Medicaid can provide seniors with financial assistance for home care services. However, since the federal government and the individual states run Medicaid jointly, benefits coverage is different in each state.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, states could not take away Medicaid coverage from any residents enrolled in this program. In recent months, however, this has been changing. If you are on Medicaid, be sure to take some time to understand whether...
Medicaid 101
Elder law attorneys, with expertise in estate planning, incapacity planning, and end-of-life care for seniors, are essential in working to protect a vulnerable population.
The debate among lawmakers on further expanding Medicaid in some 11 states continues to evolve. ...
Medicaid 101
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has released the 2023 federal guidelines for how much money the spouses of institutionalized Medicaid recipients may keep, as well as related Medicaid figures.
When the public health emergency expires, an estimated 15 million people could be found ineligible for Medicaid.
Come 2023, a new set of rules proposed by the federal government could improve timely access to Medicaid for millions of eligible individuals.
Even a modest monthly income may disqualify you from Medicaid. A Miller Trust may help you resolve this dilemma.
If you apply for long-term care assistance through Medicaid and your application is denied, the situation may seem hopeless. The good news is that you can appeal the decision. ...
Medicaid 101