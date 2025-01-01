Guardianship/Conservatorship
Every adult is assumed to be capable of making their own decisions unless a court determines otherwise. If an adult becomes incapable of making responsible decisions, the court will appoint a substitute.
If a loved one is experiencing memory loss or suddenly making poor decisions, you may want the court to appoint a guardian, which requires a declaration of incompetence. ...
In most states, anyone interested in the well-being of an individual who may be incapacitated - called the “proposed ward” - can request a guardianship for that person. ...
The standard under which a person is deemed to require a guardian differs from state to state, and sometimes even within state, depending on whether a complete guardianship or only a conservatorship over finances is being sought.
Netflix’s popular new movie, "I Care a Lot," may be far-fetched in a lot of ways, but it does highlight some real weaknesses in the guardianship system. Fortunately, steps can be taken to avoid the kind of nightmare the film portrays. ...
In a funny and scary segment, John Oliver recently highlighted problems with the guardianship system on his HBO show, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.
