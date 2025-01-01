Retirement Planning

Will Student Loan Debt Reduce Your Retirement Benefits?
In May 2025, the Trump administration announced it will be reinstating involuntary collections on defaulted federal student loans.Read more
There is an ongoing debate about privatizing Social Security, with some advocating for individual ownership and market-based approaches, while others support maintaining its current structure.Read more
According to a 2024 study, nearly two-thirds of pre-retired individuals surveyed are underestimating their expected retirement health care expenses.Read more
Proponents of raising retirement age argue that it would help address the Social Security deficit. Opponents say there are better ways to fix the program. Most Americans, polls show, are against raising the retirement age.Read more
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Community Living has released a report outlining a framework aimed at enhancing quality of life for older Americans.Read more
As April marks Financial Literacy Month, it is an excellent time to start improving your financial literacy. Gaining financial savvy can help you handle the challenges and complexities of aging.Read more
You may not foresee ever needing assistance with your day-to-day life. However, research shows that seven in 10 adults aged 65 and older will require long-term care at some point in their later years.Read more
Elder law encompasses a wide range of legal matters that affect older individuals. Attorneys who practice elder law advocate for seniors and execute legal plans to assist them in living better lives.Read more
Research by the American College of Financial Services sheds light on the need for improvements in retirement financial literacy. The overall retirement income literacy score was just 31 percent -- a failing grade. ...Read more