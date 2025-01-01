Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?
Under Medicaid law, a state must attempt to recover benefits it paid for health care following the death of a Medicaid recipient. The Medicaid estate recovery process may require selling your home to settle the claim.
Life estates can be an excellent tool for Medicaid planning, probate avoidance, and tax efficiency, but there are potential problems and risks to understand before creating one. Is a life estate right for you?...
After a Medicaid recipient dies, the state must attempt to recoup whatever benefits it paid for the recipient's care from their estate. There are steps you can take to protect your home from estate recovery.
