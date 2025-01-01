Honoring Family Caregivers Month: Resources for Grandparent Caregivers
Although caring for a grandchild is rewarding, it can also be challenging, particularly when it comes to finances.
Florida ElderLawAnswers member attorney Howard S. Krooks was at work on February 14 when he received a text from his son, Noah, a ninth-grader at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
When your child reaches the age of 18, you no longer have the same level of access to, or authority over, his or her financial, educational and medical information. There are steps you can take to make sure your child...
Here are some issues grandparents should consider before making gifts to grandchildren or other family members.
The Uniform Gifts to Minors Act (UGMA) and the Uniform Transfers to Minors Act (UTMA) are sometimes called the "granddaddies" of college savings accounts. Your valuable gifts also lower your tax liability.UGMA and UTMA Accounts...
A North Dakota court decision involving a trust highlights the importance of taking current and potential step-relationships into account when planning your estate.
The relationship between a grandparent and a grandchild can be one of great joy and importance for both grandparent and youngster. But sometimes an event such as a parent's death, divorce or estrangement can tear families apart and alter or...
There are some serious drawbacks to many options for giving gifts to grandchildren. Either there are no tax or estate planning advantages, or you have no control of the funds (or lose control after a certain point), or the money...
This type of account, named for Section 529 of the Internal Revenue Code, enables you to reduce your taxable estate while earmarking funds for the higher education of a grandchild (or any other family member).