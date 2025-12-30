Do Medicare Benefits Cover Skilled Nursing Care?

Do Medicare and Medicaid Both Cover Long-Term Care?
Although their names are confusingly alike, Medicaid and Medicare are quite different programs.Read more
Choosing the right kind of posthospital care under Medicare’s rules can be confusing. The nonprofit Medicare Rights Center recently offered a webinar explaining some of the basics on Medicare and skilled nursing facility (SNF) care. The webinar addressed common questions about who qualifies for Medicare-covered SNF care, what services Medicare covers, and how much Medicare recipients may need to pay out of pocket.
Understanding Medicare’s rules for SNF care is useful for older adults, people with disabilities, and family caregivers, particularly because confusion about SNF coverage can lead to unexpected bills.
Skilled nursing facility care is short-term, medically necessary care provided in a licensed facility following a hospital stay. SNFs offer a higher level of care than custodial nursing homes or assisted living communities. The care must be provided by, or under the supervision of, licensed medical professionals such as registered nurses (RNs) or physical therapists.
Common reasons someone might need SNF care include:
SNF care is designed to help individuals recover and regain function so they can safely return home or to a lower level of care.
Medicare Part A (hospital insurance) covers skilled nursing facility care only if specific conditions are met. To qualify for Medicare-covered SNF care, the Medicare recipient generally must meet each of the following requirements:
If these criteria are met, Medicare Part A may help pay for SNF care on a limited, short-term basis.
When Medicare covers SNF care, it generally includes:
In some situations, Medicare will not cover skilled nursing facility care.
Medicare does not cover:
Medicare-covered SNF care is limited to up to 100 days per benefit period, and costs depend on how long a person stays.
Medigap (Medicare Supplement) plans may cover some or all the daily coinsurance for days 21 to 100, depending on the plan.
Confusion about SNF coverage can lead to financial strain and difficult decisions during an already stressful time. Many people assume Medicare will cover a stay in a skilled nursing facility indefinitely, when in reality, coverage is limited and tied strictly to skilled medical needs.
Before a hospital discharge, patients and caregivers should ask:
Medicare patients and their caregivers should ask questions early and seek counseling when needed. Free, unbiased assistance is available through Medicare.gov, State Health Insurance Assistance Programs (SHIPs), Medicare Rights’ helpline, and other consumer advocacy organizations.
For additional reading on topics related to Medicare and SNF care, check out the following articles: