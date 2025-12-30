Search Articles

Do Medicare Benefits Cover Skilled Nursing Care?

Senior woman doing exercise using band with physical therapist.Takeaways

  • Medicare Part A covers short-term, medically necessary skilled nursing facility care if you meet specific requirements.
  • Medicare limits this coverage to a maximum of 100 days per benefit period. The patient pays increasing coinsurance after day 20.
  • Medicare does not cover long-term or custodial care.

Choosing the right kind of posthospital care under Medicare’s rules can be confusing. The nonprofit Medicare Rights Center recently offered a webinar explaining some of the basics on Medicare and skilled nursing facility (SNF) care. The webinar addressed common questions about who qualifies for Medicare-covered SNF care, what services Medicare covers, and how much Medicare recipients may need to pay out of pocket.

Understanding Medicare’s rules for SNF care is useful for older adults, people with disabilities, and family caregivers, particularly because confusion about SNF coverage can lead to unexpected bills.

What Is Skilled Nursing Facility Care?

Skilled nursing facility care is short-term, medically necessary care provided in a licensed facility following a hospital stay. SNFs offer a higher level of care than custodial nursing homes or assisted living communities. The care must be provided by, or under the supervision of, licensed medical professionals such as registered nurses (RNs) or physical therapists.

Common reasons someone might need SNF care include:

  • Recovery after surgery
  • Rehabilitation following a stroke or serious illness
  • Wound care or IV therapy
  • Physical, occupational, or speech therapy
  • Monitoring and treatment of complex medical conditions

SNF care is designed to help individuals recover and regain function so they can safely return home or to a lower level of care.

When Does Medicare Cover SNF Care?

Medicare Part A (hospital insurance) covers skilled nursing facility care only if specific conditions are met. To qualify for Medicare-covered SNF care, the Medicare recipient generally must meet each of the following requirements:

  • A qualifying inpatient hospital stay. The person must have been admitted to a hospital as an inpatient for at least three consecutive days, not counting the day of discharge. Time spent in the hospital under “observation status” does not count toward this requirement.
  • Admission to the SNF shortly after hospital discharge. The SNF stay usually must begin within 30 days of leaving the hospital.
  • A medical need for skilled care. The care must be medically necessary and require skilled services, such as daily nursing care or rehabilitation therapy that can only be provided by trained professionals.
  • A Medicare-certified skilled nursing facility. The facility must be certified by Medicare.

If these criteria are met, Medicare Part A may help pay for SNF care on a limited, short-term basis.

What Services Does Medicare Cover in a SNF?

When Medicare covers SNF care, it generally includes:

  • A semi-private room
  • Meals
  • Skilled nursing services
  • Physical, occupational, and speech therapy
  • Medical supplies and equipment used during care
  • Qualifying medications related to the SNF stay
  • Ambulance transportation to the nearest provider of necessary services if other modes of transportation would pose a health risk

When Does Medicare Not Cover SNF Care?

In some situations, Medicare will not cover skilled nursing facility care.

Medicare does not cover:

  • Long-term or custodial care, such as help with bathing, dressing, or eating when no skilled medical care is required
  • SNF stays that do not follow a qualifying three-day inpatient hospital admission
  • Care in facilities that are not Medicare-certified
  • Continued SNF care once the patient no longer needs skilled services

How Much Does SNF Care Cost Under Medicare?

Medicare-covered SNF care is limited to up to 100 days per benefit period, and costs depend on how long a person stays.

  • Days 1 to 20: Medicare Part A pays the full approved cost.
  • Days 21 to 100: Part A covers part of the cost. The patient pays a coinsurance, which will be $217 per day in 2026.
  • After day 100: The patient pays all the costs of their SNF care.

Medigap (Medicare Supplement) plans may cover some or all the daily coinsurance for days 21 to 100, depending on the plan.

Why Understanding SNF Coverage Matters

Confusion about SNF coverage can lead to financial strain and difficult decisions during an already stressful time. Many people assume Medicare will cover a stay in a skilled nursing facility indefinitely, when in reality, coverage is limited and tied strictly to skilled medical needs.

Before a hospital discharge, patients and caregivers should ask:

  • Was the hospital stay at least three consecutive days and classified as inpatient rather than observation?
  • Does the recommended skilled nursing facility provide Medicare-certified SNF care?
  • What services will be considered “skilled,” and for how long?
  • What happens when Medicare coverage ends?

Getting Help Navigating SNF Care

Medicare patients and their caregivers should ask questions early and seek counseling when needed. Free, unbiased assistance is available through Medicare.gov, State Health Insurance Assistance Programs (SHIPs), Medicare Rights’ helpline, and other consumer advocacy organizations.

Additional Reading

For additional reading on topics related to Medicare and SNF care, check out the following articles:

 


Created date: 12/30/2025

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
Most Recent Medicaid Articles

Ensure Your Elder Law Attorney Understands Medicaid Planning
2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Do Medicare Benefits Cover Skilled Nursing Care?
New Long-Term Care Insurance Premium Deductions for 2026
Potential Changes to SSDI Benefits May Affect Older Adults
