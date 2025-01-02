Veterans Benefits

New Law Supports Home Care, Caregivers for Military Veterans
On January 2, 2025, President Biden signed into law the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act.Read more
On January 2, 2025, President Biden signed into law the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act.Read more
Elder law attorneys understand the challenges of planning long-term care amidst the shifting care environment. Evaluating costs and developing strategies to pay for long-term care before you actually need it is crucial.Read more
VA disability payments are one of the most common entitlements veterans overlook. However, they are often one of the most essential to their well-being.Read more
Although death benefits are available to veterans, as well as their families and veterans who did not engage in combat, less than half of those who are eligible for death benefits use them.Read more
With the end of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency comes a number of shifts in policy that may specifically impact U.S. military veterans.Read more
A controversial policy that reduces the benefits of military spouses is on the way out. The so-called “widow’s tax” cuts assistance to surviving military spouses who qualify for benefits under two different military benefit programs.Read more
When can you expect your coronavirus relief payment and how much will it be? The answer to the first question has been changing on an almost daily basis, but finally seems to have come into focus. Here’s the latest word.Read more
The Department of Veterans Affairs has finalized new rules that make it more difficult to qualify for long-term care benefits. The rules establish an asset limit and asset transfer penalties for claimants applying for VA pension benefits.Read more
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has updated the way it determines eligibility for VA health care benefits, making it easier for many veterans to get access to the benefits. ...Read more