Older Adults, Veterans Affected by Reduced SNAP Benefits

The SNAP program serves roughly 42 million people each month. This includes large numbers of older adults on fixed incomes and veterans who rely on benefits to afford groceries.

The federal government shutdown , which has lasted for more than a month now, has put the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the country’s largest nutrition safety net, into sudden and deep uncertainty. During the first month of the shutdown, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it had no additional program funding available beginning November 1, 2025, and instructed states to hold SNAP payments if the lapse continued, creating a real risk that monthly Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) deposits would be delayed or stopped.

The federally funded program, formerly referred to as food stamps, is managed by the Food and Nutrition Service, which is part of the USDA. SNAP provides about $187 per month to each SNAP recipient, which is roughly one in eight U.S. residents. SNAP applicants must meet specific criteria to qualify for the program.

What Changed

Initially, the Trump administration told states it wouldn’t provide new monthly SNAP allotments while the shutdown continues, even though billions of dollars have been set aside for such a situation. After lawsuits from states, cities, nonprofits, and religious groups, courts intervened, including one district court judge ordering the Trump administration to immediately restart SNAP payments.

Two days after benefits were due to be dispersed, the Trump administration announced that it would restart SNAP benefits but would pay beneficiaries only half the payments they would normally get. Because of the delay and the reduction in benefits, many SNAP recipients face delayed or paused benefits and some state and local governments are scrambling to fill the gaps. Several states have said they will dip into their own funds to cover any shortfall in SNAP funding. However, the Trump administration has said it will not reimburse states.

Who’s Most at Risk

Older adults and military veterans are among those who are particularly vulnerable. Many older adults live on fixed incomes, such as Social Security and pensions, and have little margin for an unexpected loss of government benefits. Some older SNAP participants use benefits to afford medically appropriate foods or to supplement home-delivered meals.

Veterans, especially lower-income veterans, often rely on SNAP when other income and benefits fall short. Seniors and veterans who are disabled or have limited mobility may have difficulty getting to food banks.

Early state and county reports show significant numbers of seniors could lose benefits if the shutdown persists. For example, Adams County, Colorado, estimates that 13 percent of its 67,000 SNAP recipients are seniors. Even a brief interruption can force someone to skip medically important foods, reduce their medications to pay for food, or rely on emergency food providers.

How States, Cities, and Local Programs Are Stepping In

With federal funds paused, a patchwork of state, city, and private responses is emerging. Examples include:

State emergency allocations. New York state has allocated more than $100 million in emergency food assistance for food banks and meal programs. Other states have announced emergency food-bank funding or declared food emergencies and set aside state dollars for rapid responses.

New York state has allocated more than $100 million in emergency food assistance for food banks and meal programs. Other states have announced emergency food-bank funding or declared food emergencies and set aside state dollars for rapid responses. Cities committing local funds. New York City’s mayor, Eric Adams, announced the city would provide $15 million in emergency funding for soup kitchens and food pantries.

New York City’s mayor, Eric Adams, announced the city would provide $15 million in emergency funding for soup kitchens and food pantries. Nonprofits and private partnerships. Local United Ways, food banks, and philanthropic coalitions have convened emergency drives and public–private partnerships to expand pantry capacity and delivery services for Americans who need help putting food on the table.

Local United Ways, food banks, and philanthropic coalitions have convened emergency drives and public–private partnerships to expand pantry capacity and delivery services for Americans who need help putting food on the table. Legal and judicial interventions. Several states have sued the federal government, attempting to compel the USDA to use contingency funds to continue SNAP payments. Judges in multiple jurisdictions have ordered the USDA to release emergency funds. However, legal wrangling continues and practical implementation may lag.

Limits of Interventions

State and local interventions help, but for many households they can’t fully replace SNAP.

Scale

Every month, SNAP sends billions of dollars to Americans. State emergency funds and food bank donations are helpful but not nearly enough to replicate full monthly EBT purchasing power for millions of households.

Directness

Food banks provide prepared or bulk food, which helps many individuals but may not cover dietary needs, such as medically restricted diets, or the convenience of buying food at a neighborhood grocery with an EBT card. Older adults who need specific foods or who have certain digestion or medical needs are often poorly served by generic emergency food packages.

Access and Mobility

Older adults and disabled veterans may be homebound, and expanding home-delivery food benefit services quickly is hard and costly, especially in rural areas. Not all local providers have refrigeration, culturally appropriate items, or the ability to coordinate medical dietary needs.

Steps Older Adults, Veterans, and Their Caregivers, Can Take

Check official messages from your state SNAP office and local area agency on aging . State agencies may post the latest guidance on delays, emergency plans, and whether the state will cover benefits. Keep contact information current so agencies can reach you.

State agencies may post the latest guidance on delays, emergency plans, and whether the state will cover benefits. Keep contact information current so agencies can reach you. Contact your local Veterans Administration (VA) and veterans service organizations. The Veterans Administration and groups like the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), or county veterans’ services may be able to point veterans to veteran-specific emergency food resources or help with applications for other benefits.

The Veterans Administration and groups like the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), or county veterans’ services may be able to point veterans to veteran-specific emergency food resources or help with applications for other benefits. Reach out to local meal-delivery programs. Meal-delivery programs, such as Meals on Wheels, can often expand emergency deliveries or connect you to local pantry and transportation help.

Meal-delivery programs, such as Meals on Wheels, can often expand emergency deliveries or connect you to local pantry and transportation help. Locate nearby food banks and pantry delivery options. Many food banks have increased delivery or drive-through distributions during emergencies, and some may prioritize seniors and those with mobility issues. Check United Way or local nonprofit portals.

Many food banks have increased delivery or drive-through distributions during emergencies, and some may prioritize seniors and those with mobility issues. Check United Way or local nonprofit portals. Keep documentation ready for SNAP appeals or retroactive claims. If benefits are later restored or issued retroactively, having records of communications and missed purchases may help resolve individual issues.

Bottom Line

Older adults and veterans often have small financial cushions and special dietary or mobility needs. Even a short pause in SNAP benefits can produce immediate harm. They may have to skip meals or medications and rely more heavily on already stretched food banks.

Some state and local governments, charities, and private partners are stepping in to blunt the effects. However, these measures are partial and uneven across the country.

The most dependable protection is restoration of federal SNAP funding or a federal directive ensuring emergency reserve use. Until then, seniors and veterans should contact their state SNAP office, local area agency on aging, or veteran service organizations to find help in their locations.

