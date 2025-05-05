Search Articles

Find Attorneys

More Buyers, Older Adults Seeking Multigenerational Homes

Grandmother and grandfather each holding a child on their lap.Takeaways

  • Multigenerational living is a growing trend in the United States, driven by economic pressures, caregiving needs, and cultural preferences.
  • More than a quarter of prospective homebuyers say they are interested in multigenerational homes.
  • Financial benefits, such as sharing expenses, are a significant driver for multigenerational living.
  • Many families choose multigenerational living to provide care and support for aging parents or accommodate adult children.
  • The emotional and social benefits include companionship, reduced loneliness, and increased quality time between generations.
  • Potential challenges include loss of privacy, home design limitations, family tension, and caregiver burnout.
  • Engaging in open communication, creating private spaces, and making financial and legal plans are crucial for successful multigenerational living situations.

A recent study by Veterans United Home Loans reveals a growing trend among homebuyers in the United States. More people are seeking multigenerational homes, which are properties designed or adapted to accommodate multiple generations under one roof. This shift reflects changing family dynamics, economic pressures, and a renewed appreciation for familial support networks.

More than a quarter (28 percent) of the 900 prospective homebuyers surveyed expressed interest in homes that could support multiple generations. Affordability was a notable factor, with 28 percent of those surveyed saying extended family members can help with household costs.

Local Elder Law Attorneys in Your City

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Beyond the financial component of multigenerational living is a personal aspect. About 29 percent of survey respondents said they’re planning to share their home with aging parents to provide care and support for them. Another 32 percent reported having adult children who can’t yet afford to live on their own.

According to the most recent National Association of Realtors’ Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, about one in five homebuyers (17 percent) chose multigenerational homes in 2024 so they can care for aging relatives, accommodate adult children, or reduce costs.

U.S. Census Bureau data reflect these shifts as well. Data show that there were 6 million multigenerational households in 2020, an increase from 5.1 million 10 years prior. As of 2021, multigenerational households across the country accounted for nearly 60 million people, a number that has quadrupled since the 1970s, per the Pew Research Center.

For older adults considering joining or forming a multigenerational household, this trend offers both promising opportunities and important challenges to consider.

Why Multigenerational Living Is Becoming Popular

Several factors are fueling the resurgence of multigenerational living:

  • Affordability. With home prices and interest rates still high in many regions, combining financial resources can make homeownership more feasible for families.
  • Caregiving Needs. As older adults age and people live longer, more families are taking care of older relatives at home rather than relying on long-term care facilities.
  • Cultural Preferences. In some cultures, multigenerational living is the norm and seen as a way to strengthen family bonds and ensure mutual support. At the same time, young children may benefit from a stronger connection to their extended family members.
  • Support for Young Adults. Rising student debt and housing costs have made it harder for younger generations to live independently, prompting many (sometimes referred to as “boomerang kids”) to remain with, or return to, their parents.

Which Buyers Are Opting for Multigenerational Homes?

The Veterans United Home Loans survey results show that certain generations of buyers are more likely to have plans for purchasing a multigenerational home. Generation Xers are the most likely, at 36 percent. Twenty-eight percent of millennials say they are planning to buy a multigenerational home.

Meanwhile, another research report reveals that multigenerational home purchases also vary by race and ethnicity. In 2024, more than a quarter (26 percent) of those of Asian/Pacific Islander decent purchased a multigenerational home, compared with only 13 percent of White/Caucasian families.

Benefits for Older Adults of Multigenerational Living

The benefits associated with multigenerational living include the following:

  • Emotional Support and Companionship. Sharing a home with adult children and grandchildren can reduce loneliness and foster a greater sense of purpose and connection.
  • Shared Expenses. By sharing expenses, such as utilities, property taxes, groceries, and other household costs, the whole household can save money.
  • Safety and Caregiving. Younger family members can more easily monitor older adults’ health and provide immediate assistance, potentially preventing medical emergencies or hospitalizations. Families often rely on grandparents for child care and, in turn, adult children provide elder care for aging parents, creating a mutually beneficial arrangement.
  • Increased Quality Time. Grandparents often enjoy closer relationships with grandchildren and can participate more actively in family life when they live in a multigenerational household.
  • Decreased Mortality. Some studies have suggested that healthy people living in multigenerational households may also live longer.

Potential Challenges of Multigenerational Living

Though there are many benefits of multigenerational living, there are also potential challenges to consider, such as:

  • Loss of Privacy and Independence. Sharing space can sometimes mean compromising on autonomy. Older adults may feel a lack of control over their routine or living environment.
  • Home Design Limitations. Not all homes are suited for multigenerational needs, and modifications like accessible bathrooms, ramps, or private entrances can be costly.
  • Family Tension and Role Conflicts. Generational differences in parenting, handling finances, or household responsibilities can cause stress and misunderstandings.
  • Caregiver burnout. Though having family nearby can ease caregiving, it may also increase pressure on one or more household members, leading to physical and emotional fatigue. Consider how aging relatives’ health care needs may increase over time.
  • Legal and Financial Complications. Without a well-documented plan concerning shared ownership, inheritance expectations, and responsibility for home maintenance, disputes could arise.

Tips for Multigenerational Living

Before packing boxes and renting a moving van, here are some tips to help create a smooth-functioning multigenerational household:

  • Have Open Conversations. Discuss expectations, roles, and boundaries before moving in together.
  • Create Private Spaces. Design or modify the home to ensure each generation has its own area to retreat to.
  • Make Financial and Legal Plans. Consider working with a financial advisor or attorney to clarify ownership, expenses, and long-term plans.
  • Respect Autonomy. Make sure older adults can maintain as much independence and control over their daily lives as possible.

Planning Ahead Is Key

As the housing market continues to present challenges for many Americans, multigenerational living can offer a practical, emotionally rewarding solution for many families, particularly when approached with foresight and mutual respect. For older adults, it can mean aging in a supportive environment surrounded by loved ones, but only if the arrangement meets their needs as much as it does those of the family as a whole.

Older adults considering a move into a multigenerational home should have open conversations with family about expectations, finances, and boundaries. Do not hesitate to discuss everything from your expectations regarding daily routines and shared responsibilities to the need for privacy and long-term care considerations.

Older adults should also consult with a financial advisor and an elder law attorney to understand how such a move could affect Medicaid eligibility, disability benefits, taxes, and estate planning. An elder law attorney can play a critical role in ensuring that estate planning documents, such as wills, trusts, and powers of attorney, are reviewed and updated to reflect the new living situation and to protect the older adults’ assets and wishes. This proactive approach to communication and professional consultation will significantly increase the likelihood of a successful and harmonious multigenerational living experience.

Contact an elder law attorney near you to learn more about how multigenerational living could affect your long-term care planning and estate planning. They can discuss your unique situation and help you create the best strategy.

For additional relevant reading, check out the following articles:


Created date: 05/05/2025

Related Articles

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Scam Email Targets Social Security Recipients
Will Student Loan Debt Reduce Your Retirement Benefits?
Investigation Uncovers Food Insecurity in Nursing Homes
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml