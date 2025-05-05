More Buyers, Older Adults Seeking Multigenerational Homes

Discussing Long-Term Care With Older Adults in Your Life
A recent study by Veterans United Home Loans reveals a growing trend among homebuyers in the United States. More people are seeking multigenerational homes, which are properties designed or adapted to accommodate multiple generations under one roof. This shift reflects changing family dynamics, economic pressures, and a renewed appreciation for familial support networks.
More than a quarter (28 percent) of the 900 prospective homebuyers surveyed expressed interest in homes that could support multiple generations. Affordability was a notable factor, with 28 percent of those surveyed saying extended family members can help with household costs.
Beyond the financial component of multigenerational living is a personal aspect. About 29 percent of survey respondents said they’re planning to share their home with aging parents to provide care and support for them. Another 32 percent reported having adult children who can’t yet afford to live on their own.
According to the most recent National Association of Realtors’ Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, about one in five homebuyers (17 percent) chose multigenerational homes in 2024 so they can care for aging relatives, accommodate adult children, or reduce costs.
U.S. Census Bureau data reflect these shifts as well. Data show that there were 6 million multigenerational households in 2020, an increase from 5.1 million 10 years prior. As of 2021, multigenerational households across the country accounted for nearly 60 million people, a number that has quadrupled since the 1970s, per the Pew Research Center.
For older adults considering joining or forming a multigenerational household, this trend offers both promising opportunities and important challenges to consider.
Several factors are fueling the resurgence of multigenerational living:
The Veterans United Home Loans survey results show that certain generations of buyers are more likely to have plans for purchasing a multigenerational home. Generation Xers are the most likely, at 36 percent. Twenty-eight percent of millennials say they are planning to buy a multigenerational home.
Meanwhile, another research report reveals that multigenerational home purchases also vary by race and ethnicity. In 2024, more than a quarter (26 percent) of those of Asian/Pacific Islander decent purchased a multigenerational home, compared with only 13 percent of White/Caucasian families.
The benefits associated with multigenerational living include the following:
Though there are many benefits of multigenerational living, there are also potential challenges to consider, such as:
Before packing boxes and renting a moving van, here are some tips to help create a smooth-functioning multigenerational household:
As the housing market continues to present challenges for many Americans, multigenerational living can offer a practical, emotionally rewarding solution for many families, particularly when approached with foresight and mutual respect. For older adults, it can mean aging in a supportive environment surrounded by loved ones, but only if the arrangement meets their needs as much as it does those of the family as a whole.
Older adults considering a move into a multigenerational home should have open conversations with family about expectations, finances, and boundaries. Do not hesitate to discuss everything from your expectations regarding daily routines and shared responsibilities to the need for privacy and long-term care considerations.
Older adults should also consult with a financial advisor and an elder law attorney to understand how such a move could affect Medicaid eligibility, disability benefits, taxes, and estate planning. An elder law attorney can play a critical role in ensuring that estate planning documents, such as wills, trusts, and powers of attorney, are reviewed and updated to reflect the new living situation and to protect the older adults’ assets and wishes. This proactive approach to communication and professional consultation will significantly increase the likelihood of a successful and harmonious multigenerational living experience.
Contact an elder law attorney near you to learn more about how multigenerational living could affect your long-term care planning and estate planning. They can discuss your unique situation and help you create the best strategy.
