How to Qualify for Medicaid: Eligibility and Transfer Rules
Medicaid is a public benefits program that provides health insurance to low-income children, seniors, and people with disabilities. In addition, it covers care in a nursing home for those who qualify.
For better or worse, Medicaid is the primary method of paying for nursing home care in the United States. However, navigating the Medicaid system is complicated and confusing. This article explains the basics. ...
Almost all state Medicaid programs will cover some assisted living costs, although there may be a waiting list.
Medicaid law provides special protections for the spouses of Medicaid applicants to make sure the spouses have the minimum support needed to continue to live in the community.
In order to be eligible for Medicaid benefits a nursing home resident may have no more than $2,000 in "countable" assets (the figure may be somewhat higher in some states). ...
If you think you might someday want to apply for Medicaid long-term care benefits, you need to be careful about giving away money or property.
Nursing home residents do not automatically have to sell their homes in order to qualify for Medicaid, but that doesn't mean it's completely protected. A lien can be placed on the house to recover costs after you die.
In order to be eligible for Medicaid, you cannot have transferred assets recently. Congress does not want you to move into a nursing home on Monday, give all your money to your children on Tuesday, and qualify for Medicaid on...
The basic Medicaid rule for nursing home residents is that they must pay all of their income, minus certain deductions, to the nursing home.
