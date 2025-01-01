2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
The latest annual cost of care survey by Genworth and CareScout offers insight into the cost trends of long-term care in the United States.Read more
Research shows that nearly 70% of seniors will require long-term care at some point in their later years. Although it does add another expense to one's life, long-term care insurance can be helpful.Read more
As the U.S. population ages and life expectancies increase, the need for long-term care is becoming an important consideration for many individuals and families.Read more
Even if you have a long-term care insurance policy, you may likely be hoping that you won't ever have reason to use it. Regardless of what the future holds, there's one silver lining of which you may not be aware.Read more
Full-time caregiving is a significant time commitment. Fortunately, family members who want to serve as caregivers may have options to help cover the expense.Read more
Assisted living facilities and nursing homes are long-term housing and care options for older adults. Although people sometimes use the terms assisted living and nursing home synonymously, they are distinct.Read more
Are you a taxpayer who has purchased long-term care insurance? Take note of your policy details and your premium amount, as you may be able to deduct the cost - or at least part of it - from your 2023 income.Read more
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced the amounts taxpayers of different ages can deduct from their 2022 income as a result of buying long-term care insurance, and the figures are almost the same as in 2021.Read more
Prices of new long-term care insurance policies for 2021 have have been posted in the annual report from the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance, an industry group.Read more