Senior Living

Investigation Uncovers Food Insecurity in Nursing Homes
A recent investigation found many nursing homes spend less than $10 per day on food per resident, raising concerns about malnutrition and food quality.Read more
A recent investigation found many nursing homes spend less than $10 per day on food per resident, raising concerns about malnutrition and food quality.Read more
A recent survey of American adults aged 50 to 94 finds that many seniors are unprepared for the financial and logistical aspects of long-term care, with widespread misconceptions about coverage options.Read more
A recent study reveals a growing trend among U.S. homebuyers of people seeking multigenerational homes designed or adapted to accommodate multiple generations under one roof.Read more
There is currently no cure for dementia, but some studies have found a potential correlation between vaccines for shingles and a decreased risk of developing dementia.Read more
The bipartisan Well-Being Insurance for Seniors to be at Home (WISH) Act aims to establish a federal long-term care insurance trust fund.Read more
Adopting a pet, especially a dog or a cat, offers benefits such as constant companionship and unconditional love. For older adults, the benefits of a senior pet can be even greater.Read more
Recent restructuring at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is raising concerns among advocates and some lawmakers regarding their potential effects on older adults and people with disabilities.Read more
Parkinson's disease (PD) is a disease whose cause remains largely unknown. However, treatment options do exist for improving symptoms.Read more
The latest annual cost of care survey by Genworth and CareScout offers insight into the cost trends of long-term care in the United States.Read more