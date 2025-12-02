The Role of AI in Fall Prevention Among Older Adults

The Role of an Elder Law Attorney in Medicaid Planning
Falls are the leading cause of injury and injury-related deaths for U.S. adults 65 and older, with one in four falling each year, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Falling can have devastating consequences for older adults, leading to broken bones, hospital stays, and worse.
Emerging technologies can now monitor older adults to reduce and respond to falls, but this enhanced monitoring comes with privacy concerns. According to the New York Times, high-end senior living facilities have begun implementing technology that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to target fall prevention.
This technology is currently mainly being used in senior facilities with higher monthly fees. One facility that uses the tech, the Bristal in New York City, charges a staggering $14,500 for a basic studio apartment. However, this technology could become more commonplace in the future.
Sensors in residents’ units monitor their movements to detect patterns. Using this information, AI can predict when a resident may be at risk of falling.
The technology, known as predictive analytics, can also alert staff to check on a resident whose patterns have changed, suggesting a possible fall. Sometimes, residents who suffer what seems like a minor fall would not otherwise report it. However, they still may benefit from a checkup following such an incident.
The technology appears promising. For instance, the Bristal saw a 40 percent drop in resident falls after putting the tech in place.
Individuals considering fall prevention monitoring may be faced with a choice between privacy and security.
The systems do offer some privacy. Staff do not see a clear video of a resident. Instead, the technology shows silhouettes of people that obscure details. Newer technology shows abstract shapes instead of people.
Sensors monitor where the resident is in the unit and their movement patterns, which can be sensitive information. Questions also persist about what happens to the data the monitors collect and who has access to it.
Another issue is consent. Residents need to consent to monitoring. Concerns can arise when apparently well-meaning family members pressure residents to agree to monitoring or when the resident does not have the mental capacity to agree to it.
Those who cannot afford the cost of high-end senior living or have privacy concerns may consider other steps to prevent falls. Even if you have access to fall prevention tech, these basic strategies offer an additional layer of prevention.
