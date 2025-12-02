The Role of AI in Fall Prevention Among Older Adults

Emerging technologies can now monitor older adults to reduce and respond to falls, but this enhanced monitoring comes with privacy concerns. According to the New York Times , high-end senior living facilities have begun implementing technology that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to target fall prevention.

Falls are the leading cause of injury and injury-related deaths for U.S. adults 65 and older, with one in four falling each year, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Falling can have devastating consequences for older adults, leading to broken bones, hospital stays, and worse.

This technology is currently mainly being used in senior facilities with higher monthly fees. One facility that uses the tech, the Bristal in New York City, charges a staggering $14,500 for a basic studio apartment. However, this technology could become more commonplace in the future.

How the Technology Works

Sensors in residents’ units monitor their movements to detect patterns. Using this information, AI can predict when a resident may be at risk of falling.

The technology, known as predictive analytics, can also alert staff to check on a resident whose patterns have changed, suggesting a possible fall. Sometimes, residents who suffer what seems like a minor fall would not otherwise report it. However, they still may benefit from a checkup following such an incident.

Does AI Fall Prevention Work?

The technology appears promising. For instance, the Bristal saw a 40 percent drop in resident falls after putting the tech in place.

Privacy Considerations

Individuals considering fall prevention monitoring may be faced with a choice between privacy and security.

The systems do offer some privacy. Staff do not see a clear video of a resident. Instead, the technology shows silhouettes of people that obscure details. Newer technology shows abstract shapes instead of people.

Sensors monitor where the resident is in the unit and their movement patterns, which can be sensitive information. Questions also persist about what happens to the data the monitors collect and who has access to it.

Another issue is consent. Residents need to consent to monitoring. Concerns can arise when apparently well-meaning family members pressure residents to agree to monitoring or when the resident does not have the mental capacity to agree to it.

Fall Prevention Alternatives

Those who cannot afford the cost of high-end senior living or have privacy concerns may consider other steps to prevent falls. Even if you have access to fall prevention tech, these basic strategies offer an additional layer of prevention.

Fall-proofing your residence is a good first step. Remove thick rugs or other tripping hazards and install safety bars in showers or near stairs. Clean up clutter and keep floors clear.

Consider how you would call for help if you were to fall. Wearable devices are an option, as well as keeping a cell phone with you. Many senior facilities have help buttons in restrooms.

Staying physically active to maintain core strength and fitness is another preventative step. Some insurance plans may cover sessions with a physical therapist or trainer. But be sure to speak with your doctor before starting a new exercise plan.

Choosing sensible footwear can also prevent falls, as certain types of shoes and socks can be slippery. Comfortable house sneakers can provide grip.

Avoid going out in conditions where you are more likely to fall: Ice, wet leaves, and rain can all present hazards. Running errands when it is light out also offers more visibility.

If you live alone, ask someone you trust to check in on you regularly.

For related reading, you may also want to check out the following articles: