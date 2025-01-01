Applying for Medicaid

What Does "Medicaid Pending" Mean?
Medicaid Pending status means that your application or your parent's application has not yet been approved or denied. Essentially, your application is in limbo.
Medicaid 101
While Medicaid helps pay for nursing home care, being admitted to a nursing home as a Medicaid recipient is not always easy. There are several ways to navigate the process, depending on your situation.
When a married couple applies for Medicaid, the agency must analyze their income and assets as of a particular "snapshot" date to determine eligibility. This can have a major impact on a couple's financial future.
Medicaid applicants must prove they have limited income and assets to be eligible for long-term care benefits. Before beginning the application process, it is helpful to understand what's required for eligibility.
My 96-year-old mother was just told by her doctor that she can no longer live by herself and has to move to a nursing home. She has approximately $58,000 in savings and checking accounts. If she is admitted to a
In recent years a number of non-lawyers have started businesses offering Medicaid planning services to seniors. While using one of these services may be cheaper than hiring a lawyer, the overall costs may be far greater.
Most long-term care involves assisting with basic personal needs rather than providing medical care.
My mother's (second) husband has been back and forth between hospitals and a nursing home for the past month. All of their assets -- home and stocks/bonds/annuities -- are in his name only. We contacted a recommended elder care attorney
Navigating the Medicaid application process can be complicated, especially if you are applying for long-term care benefits. Having an attorney help you through the process can be extremely helpful.