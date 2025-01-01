Why Hire an Elder Law Attorney?
Elder law attorneys, with expertise in estate planning, incapacity planning, and end-of-life care for seniors, are essential in working to protect a vulnerable population.
Come 2023, a new set of rules proposed by the federal government could improve timely access to Medicaid for millions of eligible individuals.
A new book by an ElderLawAnswers member attorney seeks to reduce the stigma of applying for Medicaid while dispelling pervasive myths.
Unfortunately, neither health insurance nor Medicare covers long-term care services. Medicaid could become your only option. Planning ensures a smooth qualification process for you and your loved ones.
Medicaid Pending status means that your application or your parent's application has not yet been approved or denied. Essentially, your application is in limbo.
While Medicaid helps pay for nursing home care, being admitted to a nursing home as a Medicaid recipient is not always easy. There are several ways to navigate the process, depending on your situation.
When a married couple applies for Medicaid, the agency must analyze their income and assets as of a particular "snapshot" date to determine eligibility. This can have a major impact on a couple's financial future.
Medicaid applicants must prove they have limited income and assets to be eligible for long-term care benefits. Before beginning the application process, it is helpful to understand what's required for eligibility.
My 96-year-old mother was just told by her doctor that she can no longer live by herself and has to move to a nursing home. She has approximately $58,000 in savings and checking accounts. If she is admitted to a...