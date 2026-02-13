New SNAP Work Requirements Will Now Affect More Older Adults

Takeaways

New federal rules, passed in July 2025, change who must meet work requirements to keep getting SNAP (food stamp) benefits.

The age range for people who must meet these work rules has been raised from 54 to 64, meaning many older adults previously exempt now must work, volunteer, or participate in training for at least 80 hours a month.

Many previous exemptions have been eliminated or narrowed, including those for veterans, and caregivers with children between the ages of 14 and 17.

Adults aged 55-64 should check with their state SNAP office about submitting documentation or applying for other exemptions to keep their benefits.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, passed in July 2025, made significant changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s work requirements, especially those governing able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs). Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients will have to start complying with the new rules in 2026.

What Is SNAP?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a federal program that helps people with low incomes afford groceries and maintain access to adequate nutrition. Administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and operated by states, SNAP provides monthly benefits on an electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card that can be used to buy most foods at grocery stores and farmers markets. SNAP plays a critical role in reducing hunger, improving health, and supporting food security for millions of Americans, including children, older adults, people with disabilities, and working families.

What’s Changing With SNAP Work Rules

Here are the key changes that are now in effect or beginning to be enforced in 2026.

Expanded Work Requirements

Under the new rules, adults aged 18 to 64 who are not exempt must:

Work at least 80 hours per month (about 20 hours a week);

Participate in approved employment and training programs, community service, or job training; or

Volunteer enough hours to meet the 80-hour requirement.

If they fail to meet these requirements, SNAP benefits are generally limited to no more than three months within any three-year period.

Fewer Exemptions, Including for Many Older Adults

Previously, certain people were automatically exempt from work requirements. The One Big Beautiful Bill eliminated or narrowed several of these exemptions, including:

Veterans (no longer automatically exempt)

People experiencing homelessness (no longer exempt)

Individuals who have aged out of foster care (no longer exempt)

Parents and caregivers (the exemption now applies only if the youngest child in the household is under 14 years old; previously, the threshold was under 18)

In addition, the upper age threshold for the work requirement was raised from 54 to 64, meaning many older adults now fall under these requirements unless another exemption applies.

As a result, people ages 55 to 64, including many older adults who previously did not have to meet SNAP work rules, must now either work or meet other approved engagement requirements to retain SNAP benefits beyond the time limit.

Exemptions That Are Still in Place

Even with these changes, some groups remain exempt from the work requirements:

People aged 65 and older

Individuals who are unable to work because of certain disabilities or medical conditions

Pregnant or postpartum individuals

Parents with dependents who are under age 14

States are also limited in how they can waive work requirements. Waivers are now generally allowed only in areas with extremely high unemployment (over 10 percent), making waivers harder to obtain than under the old system.

How These Changes Are Being Implemented in 2026

Most states must start complying with the updated SNAP work requirements, including expanded age groups and removed exemptions, by February 1. Additional enforcement will occur throughout 2026 as states complete eligibility reviews, recertifications, and verify work and participation documentation. Many older adults who had been exempt or only loosely tracked under earlier rules will now be required to submit proof of work, training, or community participation if they are under age 65 and do not meet another exemption.

What This Means for Older Adults

Adults Ages 55 to 64

SNAP recipients in this age range, even if they have health or mobility limitations, may be subject to the work requirements unless they qualify for an exemption such as disability, pregnancy, or caregiving for a child under 14. Some states are already notifying recipients in this age group that they must participate in work activities or risk losing benefits.