New SNAP Work Requirements Will Now Affect More Older Adults

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, passed in July 2025, made significant changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s work requirements, especially those governing able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs). Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients will have to start complying with the new rules in 2026.
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a federal program that helps people with low incomes afford groceries and maintain access to adequate nutrition. Administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and operated by states, SNAP provides monthly benefits on an electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card that can be used to buy most foods at grocery stores and farmers markets. SNAP plays a critical role in reducing hunger, improving health, and supporting food security for millions of Americans, including children, older adults, people with disabilities, and working families.
Here are the key changes that are now in effect or beginning to be enforced in 2026.
Under the new rules, adults aged 18 to 64 who are not exempt must:
If they fail to meet these requirements, SNAP benefits are generally limited to no more than three months within any three-year period.
Previously, certain people were automatically exempt from work requirements. The One Big Beautiful Bill eliminated or narrowed several of these exemptions, including:
In addition, the upper age threshold for the work requirement was raised from 54 to 64, meaning many older adults now fall under these requirements unless another exemption applies.
As a result, people ages 55 to 64, including many older adults who previously did not have to meet SNAP work rules, must now either work or meet other approved engagement requirements to retain SNAP benefits beyond the time limit.
Even with these changes, some groups remain exempt from the work requirements:
States are also limited in how they can waive work requirements. Waivers are now generally allowed only in areas with extremely high unemployment (over 10 percent), making waivers harder to obtain than under the old system.
Most states must start complying with the updated SNAP work requirements, including expanded age groups and removed exemptions, by February 1. Additional enforcement will occur throughout 2026 as states complete eligibility reviews, recertifications, and verify work and participation documentation. Many older adults who had been exempt or only loosely tracked under earlier rules will now be required to submit proof of work, training, or community participation if they are under age 65 and do not meet another exemption.
SNAP recipients in this age range, even if they have health or mobility limitations, may be subject to the work requirements unless they qualify for an exemption such as disability, pregnancy, or caregiving for a child under 14. Some states are already notifying recipients in this age group that they must participate in work activities or risk losing benefits.
If someone in this age range cannot meet the work requirement and does not qualify for an exemption, they may only receive SNAP for three months across three years unless they complete the necessary work, volunteering, education, or training hours.
People who are 65 or older remain exempt from meeting the ABAWD work requirements. However, they must still meet other SNAP eligibility criteria, such as income limits, to continue receiving benefits.
Older adults and caregivers who have been receiving SNAP benefits should:
