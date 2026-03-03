Can AI Robots Help Older Adults Live in Their Homes Longer?

Giving Your Home to Your Children Can Have Tax Consequences
Many people wonder if it is a good idea to give their home to their children. While it is possible, giving away a house can h...Read more
AI-powered companion robots are helping seniors stay independent at home by combating loneliness and providing daily reminders and support.
Early results suggest these robots can significantly improve wellness and quality of life. However, challenges remain regarding cost, ethical use of data, and ensuring they supplement, rather than replace, essential human connection.
The number of adults over age 65 is growing, and most want to age in their own homes rather than moving to a nursing home or long-term care facility. Living at home offers many benefits, but it can also bring challenges, including social isolation and loneliness. Many seniors live alone, especially after a spouse has moved to a nursing home or passed away.
Getting out and socializing can be difficult for older adults, especially if physical ailments make moving around a challenge. Consequently, some seniors may go days without talking to another person or with anyone checking on them. This is where artificial intelligence (AI) and robots can help. The New York Times recently published an article about an 85-year-old woman’s experience with an AI robot in her Washington home.
The robot in question is ElliQ, an AI-powered companion created by the company Intuition Robotics with an emphasis on emotional engagement, proactive interaction, and supportive daily routines. ElliQ is a lamp-like tabletop device with a swiveling head mounted on a domed base, accompanied by a touchscreen tablet.
Rather than functioning like a passive smart speaker or device, ElliQ initiates conversations, offers reminders, suggests activities, and provides social interaction that can alleviate loneliness and foster a sense of purpose.
In the Times’s portrait of 85-year-old Jan Worrell’s experience, ElliQ becomes more than a gadget — it becomes a proactive presence in her daily life. Worrell and the robot share routines like sipping morning coffee together, engaging in gentle chair yoga or mindfulness exercises, and talking about family and memories. Designers emphasize that the robot’s purpose is not just task orientation, but connection and dignity by supporting emotional well-being as well as practical reminders.
This echoes broader research on socially assistive robots for older adults, which identifies both opportunities and challenges for building trust and designing technology that genuinely meets the needs of seniors. These studies show that emotional engagement, user comfort, and personalized interaction are critical to making robotics beneficial and comfortable for older adults to use.
The concept of AI companions like ElliQ is part of a broader response to demographic shifts where the population of adults over 65 is rapidly expanding and many prefer to remain in their homes rather than enter institutional care. Independent living can mean challenges like feeling isolated, remembering daily tasks, keeping up with health routines, and staying safe — areas where AI-driven technologies are increasingly being tested.
In New York state, for example, AI companions like ElliQ have been used with older adults at risk of social isolation. Results show high engagement and self-reported benefits, including reduced loneliness, improved wellness, and enhanced quality of life. These findings suggest such tools hold promise when thoughtfully integrated with community support systems.
The ElliQ project and others like it offer a window into what aging at home might look like in the near future. The potential implications are numerous and include:
Despite promising results, there are important questions still to address:
As projects like the one with ElliQ expand and evolve, they will offer valuable insights into how technology can support aging societies by blending innovation with respect for personal dignity and human connection.
For additional reading on topics related to seniors living independently, check out the following articles: