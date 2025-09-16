Ensure Your Elder Law Attorney Understands Medicaid Planning

The Role of an Elder Law Attorney in Medicaid Planning
Navigating the Medicaid program can be daunting. You may be seeking help with long-term care planning for a senior family member or are ready to apply to Medicaid yourself. In either case, working with an experienced elder law attorney who understands the complexities of Medicaid is crucial.
Nursing home care in the United States can cost more than $10,000 a month depending on where you live. Medicaid has become the default form of long-term care coverage for millions of aging Americans. However, an estimated $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts are likely in store over the next decade.
Meanwhile, many people mistakenly believe that Medicare, a different program, will cover the costs of long-term care. However, Medicare does not cover long-term custodial care. (Custodial care includes assistance with daily living activities such as getting dressed, eating, and moving from place to place safely, such as from a bed to the bathroom. It does not encompass medical treatment that requires a licensed nurse or doctor.)
Medicaid planning is a complex area of elder law that focuses on qualifying for Medicaid benefits without depleting one’s assets unnecessarily. To be eligible for the program, you must meet strict income and asset limits. In most states, you cannot receive Medicaid benefits if you have more than $2,000 in countable assets to your name.
In part, this is why Medicaid planning is so important. Planning involves reviewing all your assets, including bank accounts, retirement accounts, real estate, vehicles, and life insurance. A professional can help you with this and with distinguishing between your “countable” and “noncountable” assets. In addition, with the help of an expert, you can pursue legal strategies that allow you to spend down your assets so that you can qualify for the program.
Here are five red flags that may indicate an attorney’s inexperience with Medicaid planning.
Elder law is a specialized field, and not all attorneys have the expertise required to handle Medicaid cases effectively.
Every Medicaid consultation requires a personalized approach, given that financial and health care needs vary widely among seniors.
Protecting assets while qualifying for Medicaid is a key aspect of elder law.
The manner in which consultations are conducted can reveal much about an attorney's professionalism and experience.
Understanding the timelines and processes involved in Medicaid applications is crucial.
Engaging with a skilled elder law attorney who is well-versed as a Medicaid planner is vital. Checking for these red flags can help ensure you or your loved ones receive knowledgeable and effective legal support.
