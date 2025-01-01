Introduction to Medicare
Medicare is the federal government's principal health care insurance program for people 65 years of age and over. ...Read more
Elderlaw 101
There are two main parts of Medicare, each with its own eligibility requirements. ...Read more
Medicare Part A covers institutional care in hospitals and skilled nursing facilities, as well as certain care given by home health agencies and care provided in hospices - inpatient rather than outpatient care.Read more
Medicare Part B covers outpatient care, including office visits and medical specialists, routine lab tests in a doctor's office or hospital, and regular physician visits and prescribed therapies, and preventative care.Read more
Many people believe that Medicare covers nursing home stays. In fact, Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is limited to 100 days of skilled nursing care per illness if you meet additional requirements.Read more
If you have Medicare Parts A and B, you can join a Medicare Advantage plan. Under Medicare Advantage beneficiaries may choose from a number of private health plans.Read more
If you qualify, Medicare will cover your home health care. You are entitled to Medicare coverage of your home health care if you meet these requirements.Read more
If you are about to turn 65, then it is time to think about Medicare. You become eligible for Medicare as soon as you turn 65, and delaying your enrollment can result in penalties.Read more
The Medicare prescription drug plan (Medicare Part D) allows private health insurers to offer limited insurance coverage of prescription drugs to elderly and disabled Medicare recipients.Read more