Medicaid's Protections for Spouses
The prospect of long-term care often brings with it many financial concerns. As we experience our declining health or that of an aging family member, we begin to realize that long-term care needs at home or in a facility could...
When a married couple applies for Medicaid, the agency must analyze their income and assets as of a particular "snapshot" date to determine eligibility. This can have a major impact on a couple’s financial future.
When one spouse is in a nursing home and applying for Medicaid, planning has to take into account the possibility that the spouse who is not in the nursing home (called the "community spouse") may pass away first.
When one member of a couple moves to a nursing home, we expect that spouse will be the first to die, but this isn’t always the case. What happens if a Medicaid recipient's spouse dies first?...
Medicaid law provides protection for spouses of Medicaid applicants to make sure they have the minimum support needed to continue to live in the community while their loved one receives long-term care services.
When most of a couple's income is in the name of the spouse who is receiving Medicaid, the remaining community spouse at home may wonder what they will live on. Medicaid has created some protections for them.
When one spouse qualifies for Medicaid to pay for a nursing home stay, the spouse who is at home is often left without many resources.
