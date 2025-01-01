Special Needs Planning

What Is a Supplemental Needs Trust?
Special needs trusts allow a disabled beneficiary to receive inheritances, gifts, lawsuit settlements, or other funds and yet not lose her eligibility for certain government programs. ...Read more
Elderlaw 101
If your resources are above the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program’s resource limits of $2,000 for an individual or $3,000 for a married couple, you may be able to "spend down" to qualify for SSI, similar to the process to qualify...Read more
If you think you may qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits, you should fill out an online disability report and then call your local Social Security Administration (SSA) office to complete your application. ...Read more
Social Security Disability Income (SSDI) is a government-sponsored insurance program that is available to qualified workers with disabilities regardless of their income. If you qualify, benefits help with daily needs.Read more
Trusts designed to aid a person with special needs are commonly known as "special needs trusts." There are three main types of special needs trusts: the first-party trust, the third-party trust, and the pooled trust. ...Read more
Planning by parents can make all the difference in the life of the child with a disability, as well as that of his or her siblings who may be left with the responsibility for caretaking (on top of their own...Read more
SSI is the basic federal safety net program for the elderly, blind and disabled, providing them with a minimum guaranteed income.Read more