Management Team

Harry S. Margolis is the founder and President of ElderLawAnswers. An elder law attorney since 1987, Mr. Margolis is also the founder and managing attorney of Margolis & Bloom, a law firm specializing in elder law based in Boston, Massachusetts. He is the editor of The ElderLaw Report and The ElderLaw Portfolio Series and author of the ElderLaw Forms Manual, all published by Wolters Kluwer. Mr. Margolis is a fellow of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) and of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) and has been a member of the adjunct faculty of Boston College Law School.

Ken Coughlin brings 35 years of publishing experience to ElderLawAnswers. He has been co-editor of The ElderLaw Report since 1992, and was an editor of The ElderLaw Portfolio Series. Before joining ElderLawAnswers in 2001, Mr. Coughlin was Editorial Director of Faulkner & Gray's Healthcare Information Center, a publishing unit of Thomson Financial; managing editor of the magazine Insurance Review; and a managing editor at McGraw-Hill, Inc.

Mark Miller is the Director of Product and Business Development at ElderLawAnswers. His responsibilities include product development, marketing and user experience . Mr. Miller brings over 15 years of experience in business development and marketing for web-based service providers. Past projects have included consulting for McDonald Investments (division of KeyCorp.), Director of Technology Partnership for Food.com and executing web development or licensing agreements with companies such as Noggin (Viacom), FoxFamily, The Discovery Channel and LEGO.

Stephanie Cole is the Director of Member Recruitment at ElderLawAnswers, the Academy of Special Needs Planners, and the Director of Operations at ElderLawNet, Inc. Ms. Cole previously worked as an executive in the Healthcare Administration field for over 25 years where she specialized in new practice development, credentialing and compliance.