Being well-informed about estate and long-term care planning issues is essential in today's society. The failure to plan can often lead to unnecessary expense and stress upon the death or disability of a family member, and could even prove catastrophic.

These ten guides discuss the basic components of estate and long-term care planning in order to help families like yours both plan now in advance of a future need and deal with an impending life event, generally the need for long-term care. The guides won't necessarily answer all your questions, but they do outline the fundamental strategies for protecting savings and obtaining appropriate care.