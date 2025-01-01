Search Articles

Information Collection and Use

ElderLawAnswers.com will not sell, share, or rent information collected on our web site without the user's prior consent or in ways that would be different from those disclosed in this Privacy Statement. ElderLawAnswers.com collects information from our users at several different points on this web site and is the sole owner of the information collected.

Attorney-Client Privilege

When a user sends an e-mail to one of our member law firms or attorneys by clicking an e-mail link on our web site, we will collect the name and the e-mail address of the user, the name and e-mail address of the attorney and the date when the e-mail was sent. (We collect this information so that we can follow up with the user about his or her experience in contacting that law firm or attorney.) The content of the e-mail will not be collected or tracked in any way and will be treated as confidential and protected by the attorney-client privilege between the user who initiates the e-mail and the law firm or attorney to whom it is addressed (the "Confidential Information"). Information that otherwise would qualify as Confidential Information will not be treated as Confidential Information if the user also provides such information directly to ElderLawAnswers.com.

Cookies

We use cookies to track and target the interests of our users to enhance the experience on our site. A cookie is a piece of data stored on the user's hard drive containing information about the user. Usage of a cookie is in no way linked to any personally identifiable information while on our site. Once the user closes his or her browser, the cookie simply terminates.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies.

Log Files

We use a user's IP address to analyze trends, administer the site, track a user's movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Sharing

We will share aggregated demographic information with our partners and advertisers. This is not linked to any personal information that can identify any individual person.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that ElderLawAnswers.com is not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware of when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of each and every web site that collects personally identifiable information. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this web site.

Updates to the Sites

If a user wishes to receive updates of materials listed on our site, we ask for contact information such as his or her e-mail address.

Security

ElderLawAnswers.com takes every precaution to protect our users' information. When users submit sensitive information via our web site, their information is protected both online and off-line. All of our users' information, not just the sensitive information mentioned above, is restricted in our offices. Only employees who need the information to perform a specific job (for example, our customer service representative) are granted access to personally identifiable information. All our employees are kept up-to-date on our security and privacy practices. Every quarter, as well as any time new policies are added, our employees are notified and/or reminded about the importance we place on privacy, and what they can do to ensure our customers' information is protected.

If you have any questions about the security at our web site, you can send an e-mail to support@elderlawanswers.com.

Correction/Updating Personnel Information

If a user's personally identifiable information changes (such as your zip code), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavor to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user's personal data provided to us. This can usually be done by e-mailing our Customer Support at support@elderlawanswers.com.

Choice/Opt-out

Users who no longer wish to receive our news updates may opt-out of receiving these communications by e-mailing support@elderlawanswers.com with Opt-Out in the subject line and the E-mail address you are recieving e-mails in the body.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our privacy policy, we will post those changes on our home page so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an e-mail. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

If in your experience this company is not abiding by its posted Privacy Policy, please contact Customer Support at support@elderlawanswers.com.

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

