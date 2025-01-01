Privacy Statement

Information Collection and Use

ElderLawAnswers.com will not sell, share, or rent information collected on our web site without the user's prior consent or in ways that would be different from those disclosed in this Privacy Statement. ElderLawAnswers.com collects information from our users at several different points on this web site and is the sole owner of the information collected.

Attorney-Client Privilege

When a user sends an e-mail to one of our member law firms or attorneys by clicking an e-mail link on our web site, we will collect the name and the e-mail address of the user, the name and e-mail address of the attorney and the date when the e-mail was sent. (We collect this information so that we can follow up with the user about his or her experience in contacting that law firm or attorney.) The content of the e-mail will not be collected or tracked in any way and will be treated as confidential and protected by the attorney-client privilege between the user who initiates the e-mail and the law firm or attorney to whom it is addressed (the "Confidential Information"). Information that otherwise would qualify as Confidential Information will not be treated as Confidential Information if the user also provides such information directly to ElderLawAnswers.com.

Cookies

We use cookies to track and target the interests of our users to enhance the experience on our site. A cookie is a piece of data stored on the user's hard drive containing information about the user. Usage of a cookie is in no way linked to any personally identifiable information while on our site. Once the user closes his or her browser, the cookie simply terminates.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies.

Log Files

We use a user's IP address to analyze trends, administer the site, track a user's movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Sharing

We will share aggregated demographic information with our partners and advertisers. This is not linked to any personal information that can identify any individual person.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that ElderLawAnswers.com is not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware of when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of each and every web site that collects personally identifiable information. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this web site.

Updates to the Sites

If a user wishes to receive updates of materials listed on our site, we ask for contact information such as his or her e-mail address.

Security

ElderLawAnswers.com takes every precaution to protect our users' information. When users submit sensitive information via our web site, their information is protected both online and off-line. All of our users' information, not just the sensitive information mentioned above, is restricted in our offices. Only employees who need the information to perform a specific job (for example, our customer service representative) are granted access to personally identifiable information. All our employees are kept up-to-date on our security and privacy practices. Every quarter, as well as any time new policies are added, our employees are notified and/or reminded about the importance we place on privacy, and what they can do to ensure our customers' information is protected.

If you have any questions about the security at our web site, you can send an e-mail to support@elderlawanswers.com.

Correction/Updating Personnel Information

If a user's personally identifiable information changes (such as your zip code), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavor to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user's personal data provided to us. This can usually be done by e-mailing our Customer Support at support@elderlawanswers.com.

Choice/Opt-out

Users who no longer wish to receive our news updates may opt-out of receiving these communications by e-mailing support@elderlawanswers.com with Opt-Out in the subject line and the E-mail address you are recieving e-mails in the body.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our privacy policy, we will post those changes on our home page so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an e-mail. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

If in your experience this company is not abiding by its posted Privacy Policy, please contact Customer Support at support@elderlawanswers.com.