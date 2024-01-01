Mary Markovich is a North Carolina attorney, who has had a private practice since 1994. Elder Law and Estate Planning Durable General Power of Attorney Health Care Power of Attorney Limited Power of Attorney Wills Revocable Living Trusts and Irrevocable Trusts Special Needs Planning Probate Guardianship Life Care Planning Veterans Benefits Planning VA Compensation-for service-connected disabled Veterans Veterans Pension- for non-service-connected disabled Veterans Survivor’s Pension-for non-service-connected deceased Veteran’s survivors Dependency and Indemnity Compensation-for service-connected deceased Veteran’s survivors Federal Practice Member of the United States Supreme Court Bar Accredited Attorney by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Admitted to practice before the Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims State Practice Member of the North Carolina Bar since 1994 Licensed to practice in all NC Courts and Eastern NC Federal District Court Memberships Member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys Teaching Founder of LawDox Veterans Law continuing legal education courses for attorneys