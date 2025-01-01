Mary Markovich
Mary Markovich is a North Carolina attorney, who has had a private practice since 1994.
Elder Law and Estate Planning
- Durable General Power of Attorney
- Health Care Power of Attorney
- Limited Power of Attorney
- Wills
- Revocable Living Trusts and Irrevocable Trusts
- Special Needs Planning
- Probate
- Guardianship
- Life Care Planning
Veterans Benefits Planning
- VA Compensation-for service-connected disabled Veterans
- Veterans Pension- for non-service-connected disabled Veterans
- Survivor’s Pension-for non-service-connected deceased Veteran’s survivors
- Dependency and Indemnity Compensation-for service-connected deceased Veteran’s survivors
Federal Practice
- Member of the United States Supreme Court Bar
- Accredited Attorney by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Admitted to practice before the Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims
State Practice
- Member of the North Carolina Bar since 1994
- Licensed to practice in all NC Courts and Eastern NC Federal District Court
Memberships
- Member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys
Teaching
- Founder of LawDox Veterans Law continuing legal education courses for attorneys
Firm Description
Mary Markovich has been licensed North Carolina Elder Law attorney since 1994.
The Law Offices of Mary Markovich Provides Comprehensive Counseling and Planning for Veterans, Retirees, and Persons with Disabilities and Their Families.
Hours
|Day
|From
|To
|Monday
|By Appointment Only
|Tuesday
|By Appointment Only
|Wednesday
|By Appointment Only
|Thursday
|By Appointment Only
|Friday
|By Appointment Only
CostFee Schedule available during the initial consultation
What Is an Elder Law Attorney?
Main Office
7413 Six Forks Road #203
Raleigh, NC 27615
On the web
