Long-Term Care Insurance: An Introduction
With nursing home care in some parts of the country costing as much as $10,000 a month, a long-term need for care can deplete even the best-planned estate. ...Read more
Medicaid 101
Although many people are willing to voluntarily care for a parent or loved one without any promise of compensation, entering into a caregiver contract with a family member can have many benefits. ...Read more
Most long-term care involves assisting with basic personal needs rather than providing medical care.Read more
Often, a married couple will be able to afford coverage for only one spouse. Looking at statistics alone, the wife should purchase the policy. ...Read more
Premiums for "qualified" long-term care insurance policies are tax deductible to the extent that they, along with other unreimbursed medical expenses (including Medicare premiums), exceed a certain percentage of the insured's adjusted gross income. ...Read more
When you buy long-term care insurance years before you need it, you are taking a gamble that the company will still be around when it is time to pay out. But what happens if the company goes out of business?...Read more
While in large part people who purchase long-term care insurance and those who plan to qualify for Medicaid coverage of long-term care costs fall into separate groups, there are at least two situations where they overlap.Read more
Determining the best time to buy long-term care insurance can help you manage your finances effectively as you prepare for the future.Read more
A number of considerations go into how much long-term care insurance you should buy to cover nursing home costs and related health care expenses. Policy coverage and length of protection will vary affecting the cost.Read more