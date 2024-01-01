Dori J. Dixon
Southpoint Estate Planning
Suite 113
Durham, NC 27713
Dori J. Dixon is the founder of Southpoint Estate Planning.
Southpoint Estate Planning
Dori J. Dixon is the founder of Southpoint Estate Planning.
Dori J. Dixon is the founder of Southpoint Estate Planning. Dori enjoys helping families navigate important legal issues including: wills, trusts, special needs planning, guardianships, long-term care planning, Medicaid, estate administration, probate, powers of attorney, healthcare powers of attorney, and living wills...