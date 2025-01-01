Dori J. Dixon is the founder of Southpoint Estate Planning. Dori enjoys helping families navigate important legal issues including: wills, trusts, special needs planning, guardianships, long-term care planning, Medicaid, estate administration, probate, powers of attorney, healthcare powers of attorney, and living wills.

Working with seniors and persons with special needs has always been a passion for Dori.

As a teenager in her home town of Greensboro, North Carolina, she waited tables at Friends Home, a continuing care retirement community.

In college, Dori brought dogs from the local animal shelter to a nearby nursing home so the seniors could participate in pet therapy and she participated in a program that paired college students with special needs adults for social outings.

In addition to her time in the office, Dori also enjoys teaching and was an Adjunct Associate Professor of Law at the University of North Carolina School of Law, teaching Elder Law, Estate Planning, and Special Needs Planning.

Dori served as President of the North Carolina Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and Chair of the Elder and Special Needs Law Section of the North Carolina Bar Association.

Dori lives in Durham with her husband, Josh, their son, Grey, and their dog Walker. In her spare time she enjoys gardening and hiking. Her longest hike was the Make A Wish Trailblaze Challenge (a 25 mile hike from Hanging Rock to Pilot Mountain)to raise money for the Make A Wish Foundation.