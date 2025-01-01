About Us

Life should become simpler when we reach old age. But often it seems to be just the opposite as seniors and their families grapple with how to pay for long-term care services, not to mention understanding critical programs like Medicare, Social Security, and veterans' benefits. Since 2000, ElderLawAnswers has been the Web's leading online destination for reader-friendly news and explanations of Medicaid coverage of long-term care, Medicare benefits, estate planning, guardianship, and other legal issues affecting seniors. In addition to this storehouse of free information, we offer easy access to a nationwide network of pre-screened attorneys who focus their practices on helping the elderly. (See "What is an elder law attorney" below.)

We created this site because we believe that the combination of an informed consumer and a qualified attorney produces the best legal results for the clients. ElderLawAnswers supports seniors, their families and their attorneys in achieving their goals by providing the following services:

The most comprehensive information on the Internet about crucial legal issues facing seniors.

A network of highly qualified elder law attorneys nationwide.

Online practice tools for elder law attorneys.

The attorneys in our network have demonstrated a commitment to the field of elder law. And they benefit from the experience and expertise of their peers through our Internet-based practice tools.

We hope our site will answer your elder law questions.