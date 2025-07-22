Get Social Security Benefits by Check? Prepare for Change

Takeaways

The Social Security Administration ’s move to phase out paper checks for benefits payments requires most recipients to switch to electronic payments by September 30, 2025.

This transition aims to enhance efficiency, security, and cost savings, with options for electronic payments including direct deposit and the Direct Express® debit card.

As of October 2025, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will have stopped issuing paper checks for benefits payments. The SSA has urged all recipients of Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and other government benefits to switch to electronic payments before the end of September. This change is part of the federal government’s ongoing effort to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and combat fraud.

Beneficiaries who have not switched to electronic payments by the September 30 deadline and who do not qualify for a paper check exemption may experience delays or interruptions in their benefits payments.

Why the SSA Is Ending Paper Checks

Switching from paper checks to electronic payments offers some notable advantages, including:

Enhanced Security: Paper checks are 16 times more likely to be lost or stolen compared with electronic payments, increasing the risk of theft and fraud.

Cost Savings: According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, issuing a paper check costs about 50 cents, whereas an EFT costs less than 15 cents. Switching from paper checks to EFTs could save the federal government millions of dollars each year.

Who Will Be Affected?

According to SSA data, over half a million people still receive their benefits payments by paper check, which is less than 1 percent of beneficiaries. These individuals must have switched to electronic payments by the September 30 deadline unless they qualify for a waiver from the Treasury Department. To get such a waiver, benefits recipients need to contact the Treasury Department.

Electronic Payment Options

The SSA offers two main options for receiving benefits electronically:

Direct Deposit to a Bank or Credit Union Account

Direct deposit is the simplest and most widely used option. Payments are deposited automatically into a checking or savings account. This ensures timely payment, even following a natural disaster or mail service disruption.