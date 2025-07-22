Search Articles

Get Social Security Benefits by Check? Prepare for Change

Senior man stands at indoor mailbox in foyer looking confused.Takeaways

  • The Social Security Administration’s move to phase out paper checks for benefits payments requires most recipients to switch to electronic payments by September 30, 2025.

  • This transition aims to enhance efficiency, security, and cost savings, with options for electronic payments including direct deposit and the Direct Express® debit card.

As of October 2025, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will have stopped issuing paper checks for benefits payments. The SSA has urged all recipients of Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), and other government benefits to switch to electronic payments before the end of September. This change is part of the federal government’s ongoing effort to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and combat fraud.

Beneficiaries who have not switched to electronic payments by the September 30 deadline and who do not qualify for a paper check exemption may experience delays or interruptions in their benefits payments.

Why the SSA Is Ending Paper Checks

Switching from paper checks to electronic payments offers some notable advantages, including:

  • Speed and Efficiency: Electronic Funds Transfers (EFTs) are processed faster than paper checks, which means beneficiaries receive their payments on time.
  • Enhanced Security: Paper checks are 16 times more likely to be lost or stolen compared with electronic payments, increasing the risk of theft and fraud.
  • Cost Savings: According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, issuing a paper check costs about 50 cents, whereas an EFT costs less than 15 cents. Switching from paper checks to EFTs could save the federal government millions of dollars each year.

Who Will Be Affected?

According to SSA data, over half a million people still receive their benefits payments by paper check, which is less than 1 percent of beneficiaries. These individuals must have switched to electronic payments by the September 30 deadline unless they qualify for a waiver from the Treasury Department. To get such a waiver, benefits recipients need to contact the Treasury Department.

Electronic Payment Options

The SSA offers two main options for receiving benefits electronically:

Direct Deposit to a Bank or Credit Union Account

Direct deposit is the simplest and most widely used option. Payments are deposited automatically into a checking or savings account. This ensures timely payment, even following a natural disaster or mail service disruption.

To set up direct deposit, you will need to provide information regarding your financial institution and the account to which you want your payments sent, including your account number and your bank’s routing number.

Direct Express® Debit Card

For recipients who don’t have a bank account, the SSA offers a government-prepaid debit card called Direct Express®. The federal government makes the appropriate funds available on this card for the beneficiary to use like any other debit card. The debit card option does not require a credit check. To learn more about the Direct Express® debit card, visit the Direct Express® website.

How to Switch to Electronic Payments

Anyone still receiving paper checks should act as soon as possible to avoid missing payments after the September 30 cutoff. Here are three ways to switch:

  • Online: Visit the SSA website at www.ssa.gov/myaccount and log into or create a “my Social Security” account. From there, you can set up or change direct deposit information.
  • By Phone: Call the SSA’s toll-free number at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) to speak with a representative who can help you enroll in electronic payments.
  • In Person: Visit your local SSA office. You may need to make an appointment, and be sure to bring identification.

Additional Resources

Paper checks for Social Security and other federal benefits will largely be phased out by the end of September 2025. Recipients should make arrangements to receive payments electronically through direct deposit or the Direct Express® debit card. Making the switch will ensure uninterrupted access to vital benefits and help protect against fraud and payment delays.

If you or someone you know needs help transitioning to electronic payments, contact your local Area Agency on Aging, a community legal aid office, the SSA, or a trusted elder law or financial professional.

For additional reading about Social Security benefits, check out the following articles:

Editor's Note: Reports state that the Social Security Administration will permit some exceptions, issuing paper checks for those who have no other way of receiving their benefits payments.


Created date: 07/22/2025

