Report: Americans Overwhelmingly Support Social Security

A new report finds that Americans overwhelmingly support preserving and strengthening Social Security benefits, even if it means paying more to address the program's long-term financing gap.
At a time when the nation is deeply divided across political lines, Americans can agree on at least one thing: Social Security benefits should not only be preserved but strengthened — even if that means they have to pay more to address the program’s long-term financing gap.
A new report, published as Social Security turns 90, finds that Americans overwhelmingly view Social Security benefits as a vital part of their retirement security and the financial well-being of seniors.
They express broad support for increasing revenues to strengthen Social Security rather than cutting benefits, with a preference for raising taxes on higher earners. Americans also value Social Security disability benefits and want to make sure they can rely on them if needed.
The Social Security program enters its 90th year in 2025. The largest single program in the federal budget, Social Security makes up approximately one-fifth of total federal spending.
Initially created to provide retirement income for workers over the age of 65, Social Security is funded through payroll taxes paid by workers and their employers. The program has undergone several changes over its nine-decade history in an effort to adapt to evolving economic and demographic realities while retaining its core mission of providing financial protection for our nation’s people.
Today, Social Security is a vital source of income for millions of retirees, disabled workers, and their family members. According to Social Security Administration (SSA) statistics from January 2025:
SSA describes Social Security as “one of the most successful anti-poverty programs in our nation’s history.” It is a crucial safety net for many older Americans, especially those with limited income.
Nearly nine out of 10 seniors received benefits in 2024, representing approximately 30 percent of the total income of older Americans.
For around half of seniors, Social Security provides at least 50 percent of their income; for about one in four seniors, Social Security provides at least 90 percent of their income. The average monthly benefit amount for retired workers is $1,975.34, or just over $23,700 annually.
The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) estimates that, without Social Security, almost 4 in 10 seniors would have incomes below the official poverty line.
Social Security has a pay-as-you-go structure that means today’s revenues fund benefits paid to current recipients. Funds are deposited into two trust funds: the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund and the Disability Insurance (DI) Trust Fund.
Reserve funds, generated when program revenues exceed benefits, are kept in the trust funds and invested in U.S. government securities, such as bonds. These reserves supplement revenues to meet the government’s payment obligations.
The last significant changes to Social Security were made in 1983 under President Ronald Reagan to address the looming insolvency of the trust funds. Raising the retirement age and other reforms were expected to extend the solvency of the trusts by 75 years, and from 1983 to 2009, Social Security ran a surplus. But since 2010, Social Security revenues have fallen below outlays and the trust funds are being depleted, mainly because more Baby Boomers are retiring.
According to a 2024 trustees report, Social Security trust fund reserves are projected to run out in 2035. At that time, revenues would only cover about four-fifths of scheduled benefits. To make up the difference, Social Security benefits would need to be reduced by about 20 percent to 25 percent.
Only Congress has the authority to modify the Social Security program and ensure its long-term viability. However, there are only two general options for reforming Social Security: reduce program costs by lowering current or future benefit amounts for some or all groups of beneficiaries, or increase program revenues, either by raising taxes or adding new sources of revenue.
It is amid this backdrop that the National Academy of Social Insurance, AARP, the National Institute on Retirement Security, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce conducted a survey to gauge Americans’ preferences about how to fix Social Security’s long-term financing gap. Their findings are published in a new report released in January 2025.
Social Security at 90: A Bipartisan Roadmap for the Program’s Future finds that Americans are united in their support for Social Security and their desire to see it strengthened. Some of the key takeaways are:
Beyond these main findings, Americans favor of the following Social Security reforms:
The report concludes that “The message to Washington is clear: rather than see the gap closed by reducing benefits, Americans want to see Social Security secured and strengthened through additional revenues, and they are willing to pay more to bolster the program’s finances.”
AARP’s Chief Public Policy Officer said that the survey shows “virtually all Americans want their Social Security benefits to be preserved and are willing to do what it takes to ensure the program continues to provide meaningful support for future generations.”
The CBPP stresses that there is “no imminent crisis” in the Social Security system, and lawmakers have time to put the program on solid financial footing. However, it also notes that changes should be made as soon as possible to give workers enough time to plan their work, savings, and retirement.
If you’re concerned about the future of Social Security, there are steps you can take in older adulthood to reduce your reliance on the program and improve your retirement security. For one, start working with a financial advisor and elder law attorney. A 2023 study found that working with a financial advisor can be helpful. An elder law attorney has a role to play as well.
