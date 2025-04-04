Search Articles

Find Attorneys

New Identity Verification Policy for Social Security

Social Security Administration office building in San Jose, California.Editor's Note: The Social Security Administrtion has now reversed course on its earlier announcement that Social Security beneficiaries would be required to verify their identity in person starting April 14. Access to identity verification by phone will now remain for most individuals.

Takeaways

  • New identity verification processes by the Social Security Administration (SSA) require in-person verification for certain recipients who cannot use the SSA’s online portal, starting April 14, 2025.

  • These changes may pose challenges for older adults and individuals with disabilities with limited access to SSA offices or who are less comfortable with digital platforms.

  • The SSA encourages using the my Social Security online account portal and recommends scheduling appointments for those requiring in-person verification.

In an effort to enhance security and combat fraud, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announced it is implementing new identity verification processes starting April 14, 2025. These changes will require certain Social Security beneficiaries to verify their identity either online or in person, discontinuing the option to do so over the phone.

Overview of the New Policy

Under the updated guidelines, individuals applying for retirement, survivors, or auxiliary (spouse or child) benefits who cannot use the SSA’s online my Social Security account portal will need to visit a Social Security office to verify their identity.

This new ID verification policy also applies to new and existing recipients who need to change their direct deposit information for any type of Social Security benefit. However, applicants for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), Medicare, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) who are unable to use the online services can still complete their applications and verify their identity over the phone.

Effects on Older Americans

Older adults, particularly those living in rural areas with limited access to SSA offices or those less comfortable with digital platforms, may find these changes challenging. The need to travel for in-person verification could be burdensome. Navigating online systems might also be daunting for some seniors. Advocacy groups have expressed concerns that these requirements could disproportionately affect older individuals, potentially delaying their access to essential benefits.

Effects on Individuals With Disabilities

For individuals with disabilities, especially those with mobility challenges, the requirement for in-person verification may present significant obstacles. Traveling to a Social Security office can be physically demanding and may require additional assistance, special transportation arrangements, and lengthy wait times. Though the SSA has maintained phone verification for SSDI and SSI applicants, those who need to update direct deposit information or are applying for other benefits may face hardships with the in-person requirement.

Local Elder Law Attorneys in Your City

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

In a statement, AARP executive Nancy LeaMond was among those to criticize the SSA changes. “Requiring rural Americans to go into an office can mean having to take a day off of work and drive for hours merely to fill out paperwork,” she said. “The Social Security Administration needs to be able to figure out a solution for Americans everywhere to get help in a timely and efficient manner.”

SSA’s Response and Recommendations

In response to public feedback, the SSA has moved the implementation of this policy from its initial date of March 31, 2025, to April 14, 2025. It also has exempted certain applicants from the in-person requirement. The agency encourages individuals to create and use a personal my Social Security account for the most convenient and secure access to services. However, some people have reported encountering outages of the mySSA online portal in recent weeks.

For those unable to use online services, the SSA recommends scheduling an appointment by calling 1-800-772-1213 to minimize wait times and ensure timely assistance.

The SSA said that it will continue to monitor the situation and, “if necessary, make adjustments to ensure it pays the right person the right amount at the right time while safeguarding the benefits and programs it administers.”

Learn More About Social Security Benefits and Recent SSA Changes

More than 72 million Americans receive Social Security benefits in some form. While the SSA aims to strengthen security and protect beneficiaries from fraud, it’s essential for individuals, especially those with disabilities and older adults, to be aware of the most recent changes and plan accordingly to ensure continued access to their benefits.

You can also contact an experienced elder law attorney near you if you have questions about your specific situation or your rights.

For additional reading about Social Security, including recent SSA updates, check out the following articles:


Created date: 04/04/2025

Related Articles

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaidâ€™s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaidâ€™s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After Iâ€™m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the stateâ€™s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parentsâ€™ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparentsâ€™ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparentsâ€™ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicareâ€™s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VAâ€™s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Older Adults Struggle to Meet the Dual Burden of Housing and Care
How a Proposed Medicare Part E Could Benefit Americans
How Do We Calculate Capital Gains on Gifted Property?
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml