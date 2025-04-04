New Identity Verification Policy for Social Security

Editor's Note: The Social Security Administrtion has now reversed course on its earlier announcement that Social Security beneficiaries would be required to verify their identity in person starting April 14. Access to identity verification by phone will now remain for most individuals.

Takeaways

New identity verification processes by the Social Security Administration (SSA) require in-person verification for certain recipients who cannot use the SSA’s online portal, starting April 14, 2025.

These changes may pose challenges for older adults and individuals with disabilities with limited access to SSA offices or who are less comfortable with digital platforms.

The SSA encourages using the my Social Security online account portal and recommends scheduling appointments for those requiring in-person verification.

In an effort to enhance security and combat fraud, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announced it is implementing new identity verification processes starting April 14, 2025. These changes will require certain Social Security beneficiaries to verify their identity either online or in person, discontinuing the option to do so over the phone.

Overview of the New Policy

Under the updated guidelines, individuals applying for retirement, survivors, or auxiliary (spouse or child) benefits who cannot use the SSA’s online my Social Security account portal will need to visit a Social Security office to verify their identity.

This new ID verification policy also applies to new and existing recipients who need to change their direct deposit information for any type of Social Security benefit. However, applicants for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), Medicare, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) who are unable to use the online services can still complete their applications and verify their identity over the phone.

Effects on Older Americans

Older adults, particularly those living in rural areas with limited access to SSA offices or those less comfortable with digital platforms, may find these changes challenging. The need to travel for in-person verification could be burdensome. Navigating online systems might also be daunting for some seniors. Advocacy groups have expressed concerns that these requirements could disproportionately affect older individuals, potentially delaying their access to essential benefits.

Effects on Individuals With Disabilities

For individuals with disabilities, especially those with mobility challenges, the requirement for in-person verification may present significant obstacles. Traveling to a Social Security office can be physically demanding and may require additional assistance, special transportation arrangements, and lengthy wait times. Though the SSA has maintained phone verification for SSDI and SSI applicants, those who need to update direct deposit information or are applying for other benefits may face hardships with the in-person requirement.