New Identity Verification Policy for Social Security

Editor's Note: The Social Security Administrtion has now reversed course on its earlier announcement that Social Security beneficiaries would be required to verify their identity in person starting April 14. Access to identity verification by phone will now remain for most individuals.
New identity verification processes by the Social Security Administration (SSA) require in-person verification for certain recipients who cannot use the SSA’s online portal, starting April 14, 2025.
These changes may pose challenges for older adults and individuals with disabilities with limited access to SSA offices or who are less comfortable with digital platforms.
In an effort to enhance security and combat fraud, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announced it is implementing new identity verification processes starting April 14, 2025. These changes will require certain Social Security beneficiaries to verify their identity either online or in person, discontinuing the option to do so over the phone.
Under the updated guidelines, individuals applying for retirement, survivors, or auxiliary (spouse or child) benefits who cannot use the SSA’s online my Social Security account portal will need to visit a Social Security office to verify their identity.
This new ID verification policy also applies to new and existing recipients who need to change their direct deposit information for any type of Social Security benefit. However, applicants for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), Medicare, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) who are unable to use the online services can still complete their applications and verify their identity over the phone.
Older adults, particularly those living in rural areas with limited access to SSA offices or those less comfortable with digital platforms, may find these changes challenging. The need to travel for in-person verification could be burdensome. Navigating online systems might also be daunting for some seniors. Advocacy groups have expressed concerns that these requirements could disproportionately affect older individuals, potentially delaying their access to essential benefits.
For individuals with disabilities, especially those with mobility challenges, the requirement for in-person verification may present significant obstacles. Traveling to a Social Security office can be physically demanding and may require additional assistance, special transportation arrangements, and lengthy wait times. Though the SSA has maintained phone verification for SSDI and SSI applicants, those who need to update direct deposit information or are applying for other benefits may face hardships with the in-person requirement.
In a statement, AARP executive Nancy LeaMond was among those to criticize the SSA changes. “Requiring rural Americans to go into an office can mean having to take a day off of work and drive for hours merely to fill out paperwork,” she said. “The Social Security Administration needs to be able to figure out a solution for Americans everywhere to get help in a timely and efficient manner.”
In response to public feedback, the SSA has moved the implementation of this policy from its initial date of March 31, 2025, to April 14, 2025. It also has exempted certain applicants from the in-person requirement. The agency encourages individuals to create and use a personal my Social Security account for the most convenient and secure access to services. However, some people have reported encountering outages of the mySSA online portal in recent weeks.
For those unable to use online services, the SSA recommends scheduling an appointment by calling 1-800-772-1213 to minimize wait times and ensure timely assistance.
The SSA said that it will continue to monitor the situation and, “if necessary, make adjustments to ensure it pays the right person the right amount at the right time while safeguarding the benefits and programs it administers.”
More than 72 million Americans receive Social Security benefits in some form. While the SSA aims to strengthen security and protect beneficiaries from fraud, it’s essential for individuals, especially those with disabilities and older adults, to be aware of the most recent changes and plan accordingly to ensure continued access to their benefits.
You can also contact an experienced elder law attorney near you if you have questions about your specific situation or your rights.
