Search Articles

Find Attorneys

Relief for Supplemental Security Income Recipients in 2025

Social Security cards atop $100 bills.Takeaways

  • The Campos v. Kijakazi lawsuit addressed problems with overpayments and benefit reductions for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • A settlement was reached. It provides automatic relief for about 250,000 SSI recipients and new guidance for nearly 2 million others with overpayments.
  • In 2025, the SSA will start implementing these remedies. Eligible recipients should get waivers by this summer. Notifications about how to seek a waiver will go out this spring.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, wearing masks and practicing social distancing became the new normal. Many businesses and offices across the country closed, including Social Security Administration (SSA) field offices. When the SSA closed its field offices in March 2020, it disrupted essential services for millions, including Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients.

For seniors, people with disabilities, and others with limited income, monthly SSI payments are essential in making ends meet. As of December 2023, more than 2 million people 65 or older were receiving SSI benefits.

Local Elder Law Attorneys in Your City

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

SSA office closures prevented many beneficiaries from reporting changes in their financial circumstances. As a result, many of them mistakenly received overpayments from the SSA. Once SSA employees began working remotely and resumed assessing overpayments, many recipients saw their SSI benefits suddenly reduced or discontinued altogether.

Class Action Lawsuit

In response to the reduced or discontinued benefits, a class action lawsuit titled Campos v. Kijakazi was filed in September 2021. The plaintiffs alleged that the SSA had failed to adapt its procedures during the pandemic, leading to unjust overpayment assessments and subsequent benefit reductions or terminations that worsened the financial hardships of some of the nation’s most vulnerable people.

Campos v. Kijakazi Settlement

After extensive litigation and negotiations, a settlement was approved in November 2023. Key provisions of the settlement included the following:

  • Automatic Relief for Affected Recipients. Approximately 250,000 SSI recipients who incurred overpayments between March 2020 and September 2020 will have these overpayments waived automatically. This means that individuals will not be required to take any action to receive this relief, and any amounts previously recouped by the SSA will be credited back to their accounts.
  • Guidance for Subsequent Overpayments. For nearly 2 million recipients who incurred overpayments between October 2020 and April 2023, the SSA will issue new administrative guidance and individualized notices. These communications will clarify the standards and processes for requesting overpayment waivers, aiming to ensure that beneficiaries are well-informed about their rights and the steps they can take to seek relief.

In 2025, the SSA will begin to enact these remedies. According to its website, SSI recipients who qualify for a waiver under the settlement will likely receive them by this summer. In certain cases, people who are eligible for these waivers will not have to take any action. The SSA will send these individuals a notice about the waiver.

For those not receiving this waiver automatically, the SSA will notify them this spring about how to seek one. An SSA online fact sheet regarding the Campos settlement offers additional information.

This settlement represents a significant acknowledgment of the unique challenges faced by SSI recipients during the pandemic. By providing automatic waivers and clarifying waiver processes, the agreement aims to rectify the undue financial burdens placed on vulnerable populations during an unprecedented global crisis.

The settlement agreement is final and does not prevent SSI beneficiaries from appealing an overpayment or pursuing relief.

Advocating for SSI Recipients

Advocacy groups, including the New York Legal Assistance Group and Justice in Aging, played pivotal roles in this legal action. They emphasized that the settlement not only addresses past grievances but also sets a precedent for how the SSA should adapt its procedures in future emergencies to protect the rights and well-being of SSI recipients.

The Campos v. Kijakazi case and its resulting settlement underscore the importance of responsive and equitable administrative practices, especially during times of crisis. The relief provided through this agreement offers a measure of justice to those who were adversely affected during the pandemic and highlights the critical role of legal advocacy in safeguarding public benefits.

Learn More About SSI

Navigating the Social Security benefits system can be confusing, but there are resources available. The Social Security Administration has a webpage with basic information about SSI. You can also contact your elder law attorney to learn more about this and other government benefits you may qualify for and how to get them.


Created date: 03/26/2025

Related Articles

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Scam Email Targets Social Security Recipients
Will Student Loan Debt Reduce Your Retirement Benefits?
Investigation Uncovers Food Insecurity in Nursing Homes
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml