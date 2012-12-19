Medicare Coverage Basics: What You Need to Know

How Medicare Beneficiaries Can Fight a Hospital Discharge
Medicare is a federally run health insurance program that serves seniors (age 65 and up). The program also covers people of any age who are permanently disabled or who have end-stage renal disease (people with kidney ailments requiring dialysis or a kidney transplant) or Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS).
Medicare insures more than 66 million Americans and, as of 2023, spent more than $1 trillion a year on their care. Medicare is an entitlement program, meaning it is not based on financial need.
Each year, Medicare issues a comprehensive handbook detailing all aspects of the program.
Many believe Medicare is provided at no cost, but this is not accurate. Although Medicare was originally conceived as a program that would relieve seniors of the burden of paying for health care, Medicare beneficiaries now pay a greater percentage of their incomes for out-of-pocket health care expenses than they did before Medicare was enacted in 1965.
In addition to paying a monthly premium, Medicare recipients often must pay a portion of the cost of the services they receive in the form of a deductible or coinsurance amounts. Deductibles, coinsurance, and premiums typically increase each January.
Many services and items, such as long-term unskilled nursing home or in-home care, are not covered by Medicare. To help with this cost-sharing and the items that Medicare does not cover, Medicare beneficiaries often purchase private insurance policies called Medigap policies.
Generally, Medicare pays only for “acute” care – care that the program views as reasonable and necessary to diagnose or treat an illness or injury. It does not pay for most preventive care or unskilled care to treat chronic conditions.
Medicare consists of four major programs:
Sometimes referred to as hospital care or hospital insurance, Medicare Part A covers inpatient health care costs. This includes inpatient hospitalization, rehabilitation services, skilled nursing facility services, and aspects of home hospice care. (Together, Part A and Part B comprise what is often called Traditional, or Original, Medicare.)
Eligibility for Part A begins at age 65. If you currently receive Social Security retirement or disability benefits, your enrollment in Part A is automatic.
The costs for Medicare Part A in 2025 are as follows:
Medicare Part B focuses on outpatient medical care and preventative care. It covers a range of outpatient surgeries, cognitive assessments, medically necessary treatments, medical equipment such as walkers, and vaccinations; an initial Welcome to Medicare health visit; and an annual wellness visit. (As mentioned above, Part A and Part B together make up Traditional, or Original, Medicare.)
You become eligible for Part B when you are 65. As with Part A, if you are receiving Social Security retirement or disability benefits, your enrollment in Part B is automatic. (If you are still working and have an employer or union group health insurance plan, you may not need to enroll immediately. However, beware of the late enrollment penalty.)
Costs for Medicare Part B in 2025 include:
Medicare Part C, also known as Medicare Advantage or managed care, is an alternative to Traditional Medicare (Parts A and B). Part C plans are offered by private insurers that contract with Medicare, so the coverage benefits – as well as the costs – will vary according to the specific Medicare Advantage plan you choose.
If you have Medicare Parts A and B (Traditional Medicare), you do have the option to join a Medicare Advantage (Part C) plan instead. However, once enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, you can change your plan only at certain times of the year. (For more information, refer to the section below titled When You Can Sign Up for Medicare.)
Again, Part C costs may vary widely depending on the plan you select. Nationwide, the average monthly premium for a Medicare Advantage plan is currently $17 but can be as high as $200 or more a month. Out-of-pocket costs can also differ from one Medicare Advantage plan to the next.
Medicare Part D encompasses coverage for most prescription drugs. Although you may not yet rely on any prescriptions, you might in the future. So, consider enrolling in Part D prescription drug coverage when you are first eligible, as it’s possible you could face a permanent late enrollment penalty if you wait too long.
Part D is available only through private insurers. The monthly cost can vary, as there are various plan options available.
You can obtain Medicare drug coverage through Medicare Part D or you may find that it is included as part of your Medicare Advantage plan.
Generally, once you turn 65 years old, you are eligible for Medicare coverage. Several months before your 65th birthday, you’ll receive a “Welcome to Medicare” packet that will outline the enrollment process.
