What to Know About Medicare Annual Wellness Visits

Medicare is a program with many benefits but also with a great deal of complexity. Knowing about the options available to Medicare beneficiaries will help you understand and navigate the system. Let’s look at Medicare’s annual wellness visits.
Medicare’s annual wellness visits (AWVs) are preventive care appointments with your primary care provider. They are designed to help you maintain your health by identifying potential risks and creating a personalized prevention plan for wellness. Often misunderstood as a traditional physical exam, these visits are a distinct service focusing on preventive care rather than diagnostic or treatment measures. AWVs are covered under Medicare’s Plan B, whereas physical exams are not covered.
In other words, Medicare offers two types of wellness visits:
The initial preventive physical exam (IPPE), also known as the “Welcome to Medicare” preventive visit, is a one-time visit available to beneficiaries within the first 12 months of enrolling in Medicare Part B. It includes the following:
A review of your medical and social history.
Measurement of your height, weight, and blood pressure.
Screening for depression and other mental health concerns.
Education and counseling about preventive services like vaccines and screenings.
A written plan for future care tailored to your health needs.
These are yearly visits available after the initial 12 months. They involve:
Establishing your medical and family history
Updating your health history and risk factors
Screening for cognitive impairment
Discussing options for advance care planning
Reviewing your current medications
Personalized health advice and a preventive services checklist
A health risk assessment, including lifestyle questions about diet, physical activity, and more
AWVs are not the same as what most of us think of as an annual physical exam. Unlike physicals, AWVs don’t involve a head-to-toe physical examination, lab tests, diagnostic imaging, or treatment of new health problems. If specific medical issues arise during a wellness visit, you may need a separate appointment, which could involve additional costs depending on your Medicare coverage.
Most Medicare Part B beneficiaries are eligible for AWVs. The “Welcome to Medicare” visit is available only during the first 12 months of Medicare Plan B enrollment. You are eligible for your first AWV after your first year of being enrolled in Medicare Plan B or 12 months after your “Welcome to Medicare” visit.
After your first AWV, you are entitled to one of these appointments to one per year. These visits are free when conducted by a health care provider who accepts Medicare. However, additional costs may apply if you receive any tests or services during the visit that are not covered under the preventive care umbrella.
AWVs offer numerous benefits, including:
Though AWVs are beneficial, they may not meet everyone’s expectations. Those expecting a full physical exam or treatment may be disappointed. If additional tests or follow-ups are required, these may not be covered as part of the visit. Some patients may feel the AWVs are too short to fully address their concerns.
Again, any extra services performed during your AWV that are not considered preventative care could mean you will be billed for it. To avoid unexpected charges, consider communicating with your health care provider before the visit. You can ask which services will be included in the AWV and whether any additional tests or procedures might be necessary. This way, you can ensure you understand what is covered and what might result in out-of-pocket expenses.
Being informed and proactive can help you make the most of your Medicare benefits while minimizing unexpected expenses.
To maximize the value of your AWVs:
AWVs are a helpful Medicare benefit to allow you to stay proactive about your health. By focusing on prevention and risk assessment, these visits can help you identify potential health issues. However, they are not a substitute for traditional medical care or physical exams.
You may want to weigh the benefits and limitations, consult your health care provider, and decide whether these visits align with your health care goals. Note that these visits are not mandatory, and you do have the option of refusing them without facing a penalty.
You can also consult an experienced elder law attorney near you to learn more about Medicare’s benefits and limitations, as well as other elder law issues.
