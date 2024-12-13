What to Know About Medicare Annual Wellness Visits

Medicare is a program with many benefits but also with a great deal of complexity. Knowing about the options available to Medicare beneficiaries will help you understand and navigate the system. Let’s look at Medicare’s annual wellness visits.

What Are Annual Wellness Visits?

Medicare’s annual wellness visits (AWVs) are preventive care appointments with your primary care provider. They are designed to help you maintain your health by identifying potential risks and creating a personalized prevention plan for wellness. Often misunderstood as a traditional physical exam, these visits are a distinct service focusing on preventive care rather than diagnostic or treatment measures. AWVs are covered under Medicare’s Plan B, whereas physical exams are not covered.

In other words, Medicare offers two types of wellness visits:

1. The “Welcome to Medicare” Visit:

The initial preventive physical exam (IPPE), also known as the “Welcome to Medicare” preventive visit, is a one-time visit available to beneficiaries within the first 12 months of enrolling in Medicare Part B. It includes the following:

A review of your medical and social history.

Measurement of your height, weight, and blood pressure.

Screening for depression and other mental health concerns.

Education and counseling about preventive services like vaccines and screenings.

A written plan for future care tailored to your health needs.

2. Annual Wellness Visits (AWVs):

These are yearly visits available after the initial 12 months. They involve:

Establishing your medical and family history

Updating your health history and risk factors

Screening for cognitive impairment

Discussing options for advance care planning

Reviewing your current medications

Personalized health advice and a preventive services checklist

A health risk assessment, including lifestyle questions about diet, physical activity, and more

What Medicare Wellness Visits Are Not

AWVs are not the same as what most of us think of as an annual physical exam. Unlike physicals, AWVs don’t involve a head-to-toe physical examination, lab tests, diagnostic imaging, or treatment of new health problems. If specific medical issues arise during a wellness visit, you may need a separate appointment, which could involve additional costs depending on your Medicare coverage.

Who Is Eligible for Medicare Wellness Exams?

Most Medicare Part B beneficiaries are eligible for AWVs. The “Welcome to Medicare” visit is available only during the first 12 months of Medicare Plan B enrollment. You are eligible for your first AWV after your first year of being enrolled in Medicare Plan B or 12 months after your “Welcome to Medicare” visit.