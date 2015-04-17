Search Articles

Find Attorneys

Do Medigap Plans Cover the Medicare Part B Deductible?

  • May 7th, 2025

Sample Medicare card.Takeaways

  • Medigap insurance previously covered the Medicare Part B deductible, but this stopped in 2020 for new plans. Individuals with plans prior to 2020 retained this coverage.

  • As of 2025, the current Medicare Part B deductible is $257 and the base Medicare Part B premium is $185 per month. (Medicare beneficiaries with higher incomes will pay higher Part B premiums.)

  • The change to Medigap coverage of the Part B deductible was part of legislation to overhaul Medicare payments to doctors, aiming to reduce costs by potentially discouraging unnecessary medical visits.

Medicare beneficiaries often buy Medigap insurance, which pays for many of regular Medicare’s deductibles and copayments. Medigap plans stopped offering coverage of the Medicare Part B deductible at the start of 2020. (The current Part B deductible is $257 (as of 2025). Those people who had purchased policies with this deductible coverage before 2020 were able to keep them.

What Is Medicare?

Medicare is a federal health insurance program designed for seniors age 65 and up. Other populations may also qualify for Medicare, including younger individuals with qualifying disabilities and people with end-stage renal disease.

The program consists of four main parts, one of which is Medicare Part B; it covers doctor visits and other outpatient care. Other parts of Medicare pay for such costs as hospitalizations or prescription drugs. (Medicare Part A and Part B make up what is known as Original Medicare.)

Local Elder Law Attorneys in Your City

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Today, more than 67 million people across the United States are enrolled in Medicare. Many people mistakenly believe that the program is free.

However, a Medicare plan still requires that you pay annual deductibles, coinsurance amounts, and monthly premiums. (The base monthly premium for Medicare Part B is $185 as of 2025.) It also does not cover all of your health care costs – for example, dental or vision services. This is why some individuals also seek out a Medigap policy.

What Is Medigap?

To help cover some of your health care costs under Original Medicare, you have the option to purchase a Medigap plan, also known as Medicare Supplement Insurance, from a private health insurer. Most states have a number of Medigap plans to choose from.

The timing for buying a Medigap policy may vary depending on your circumstances and the state where you live. Visit Medicare.gov’s online Q&A to help you determine when it may be possible for you to buy a Medigap plan. Note that if you have a Medicare Advantage plan instead of Original Medicare, you are not eligible to purchase Medigap.

The End of Medigap’s Coverage of the Medicare Part B Deductible

The legislation that ended Medigap’s coverage of the Part B deductible was passed in an effort to help pay for so-called “doc fix” legislation that overhauled the way Medicare pays doctors, which was projected to cost more than $200 billion over 10 years. The reasoning behind making Medicare beneficiaries pay the deductible themselves is that it would cause them to think twice before going to a doctor and perhaps costing the Medicare system unnecessary money.

Some argued, however, that if the change prompted beneficiaries to forego needed medical care, they would simply require more expensive care later, costing Medicare more in the end. At the time, critics also said that the change would encourage more beneficiaries to abandon regular Medicare and join Medicare Advantage plans, which, at the time, still covered the deductible.

Questions? Work with an Elder Law Attorney

The Medicare program can be a source of confusion for many. Consider consulting with an elder law attorney near you to help you navigate the rules regarding eligibility, enrollment, and coverage. You can also call 1-800-MEDICARE for assistance, or a State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) in your area, which can offer unbiased guidance on Medicare.

For additional reading on Medicare, check out the following articles:

 


Created date: 04/17/2015

Related Articles

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Scam Email Targets Social Security Recipients
Will Student Loan Debt Reduce Your Retirement Benefits?
Investigation Uncovers Food Insecurity in Nursing Homes
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml