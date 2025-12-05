2027 Will Bring Lower Prices for 15 Medicare Part D Drugs

Medicare Part D Plans 2025: Prescription Drug Coverage
After waiting almost a year, Medicare recipients who are enrolled in Medicare Part D now know how much they will be paying for the 15 drugs whose lower prices were negotiated this year. Throughout 2025, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) worked with the manufacturers of the 15 drugs to rein in the high prices Medicare enrollees were paying.
In November 2025, CMS announced the new, lower prices for 15 high-cost prescription drugs covered under Medicare Part D, which was a result of the second round of price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act. The negotiated maximum fair prices (MFPs) will take effect January 1, 2027.
According to CMS, these 15 drugs were selected for negotiation because they account for a significant portion (about 15 percent) of Medicare Part D spending, to the tune of about $42.5 billion in 2024. CMS reports that during 2024 about 5.3 million Medicare Part D enrollees used these drugs to treat a variety of conditions, including cancer, asthma, and diabetes.
When the new prices take effect, CMS projects a net savings of about 44 percent compared with 2024 spending, amounting to roughly $12 billion in federal savings and about $685 million in out-of-pocket savings for Medicare beneficiaries.
This announcement marks a major milestone in implementing the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program and promises significant cost relief for seniors and disabled people on Medicare who rely on expensive chronic-disease and cancer medications.
The 15 drugs selected in this second round of negotiations whose Medicare Part D prices will be reduced starting in 2027 include:
The announcement underscores how the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program, enabled by the Inflation Reduction Act, is beginning to deliver on long-promised cost savings for seniors and people with disabilities. It shows tangible movement toward reining in the high cost of prescription drugs, especially for expensive, single source medications with no generic or biosimilar competition.
Reducing the cost burden of such drugs may improve access for many Medicare enrollees, help limit out-of-pocket costs, and reduce pressure on the Medicare system overall. As the program expands to include more drugs in future cycles, the effects could grow significantly.
The success of the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program also sends a signal across the broader health care market. By focusing initially on expensive, single-source medications, the program aims to curb costs where competition from generic drugs is currently absent. This systemic pressure could speed up the creation of generic or biosimilar options and help restrict price increases across the entire pharmaceutical industry, ultimately helping all patients, not just those with Medicare Part D.
