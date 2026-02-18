Simple, Practical Tips for Aging in Place Safely

However, aging in place can also come with some risks. The older our bodies get, the frailer they tend to become. Older adults are more susceptible to falling, and falls can more easily lead to broken bones and sprains.

Given the choice between remaining in their home or moving to a nursing home or similar long-term care facility, most older adults would choose to age at home . Home is not only comfortable and familiar but also may allow you to remain close to family and friends while maintaining your connection to your community.

Making a home safer for an older adult is doable without embarking on a major renovation project and shelling out thousands of dollars. Below are common problem areas and examples of relatively simple fixes that can make a meaningful difference.

Why Falls Are Such a Serious Concern

Falls are the leading cause of injury and death among adults aged 65 and older. One in four seniors reported having at least one unintentional fall in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A single fall can result in a hip fracture, head injury, or hospitalization that dramatically alters someone’s ability to live on their own.

Even a fear of falling can lead older adults to be less physically active, further weakening muscles and increasing their risk of a fall. The home environment plays a significant role. Small hazards, such as loose rugs, dim lighting, and uneven steps, can increase the likelihood of falls.

Entryways: Making Coming and Going Safer

Common Challenges

Steps without railings

Poor lighting

Slippery surfaces

Affordable Modifications

Install sturdy handrails on both sides of stairs

Add bright, motion-sensor lighting

Apply nonslip adhesive strips to outdoor steps

Use a threshold ramp to eliminate tripping hazards at doorways

For someone returning home from the hospital using a walker, even a single step can become a major barrier. A small ramp or rail can make all the difference.

Living Areas: Reducing Tripping Hazards

Everyday Obstacles

Loose throw rugs

Electrical cords across walkways

Cluttered pathways

Low, unstable furniture

Effective Solutions

Remove or secure rugs with nonslip backing

Reroute or tape down cords

Create wide, clear walking paths

Choose chairs with firm cushions and arms to make standing easier

Furniture height matters more than people realize. Chairs that are too low can make standing up difficult, especially after surgery or illness.

Lighting: One of the Most Overlooked Fixes

Poor lighting contributes to many falls.

Helpful Upgrades

Brighter LED bulbs in key areas

Nightlights in hallways and bathrooms

Motion-sensor lights near the bed

Illuminated light switches

Good lighting is one of the least expensive and most effective safety improvements.

Bathrooms: A High-Risk Area

Bathrooms are a leading location for falls because of slippery surfaces and tight spaces.

Low-Cost Improvements

Grab bars near the toilet and inside the shower

Nonslip mats or adhesive strips in the tub

A raised toilet seat

A shower chair

A handheld showerhead

Grab bars in bathrooms can be especially helpful for older adults. Properly installed bars (secured into studs) provide stability when standing or transferring. Contrary to popular belief, many newer models are stylish and discreet.

Bedrooms: Planning for Nighttime Safety

Many falls among older adults occur at night when they get up to use the bathroom.

Simple Adjustments

Bedside lamps within easy reach

Motion-activated floor lighting

A clear, uncluttered path to the bathroom

Bed rails or transfer poles (when appropriate)

After hospitalization, someone may temporarily need additional support getting in and out of bed. Simple equipment can help prevent strain or injury.

Kitchen: Improving Accessibility

In the kitchen, bending and reaching can be hazardous.

Potential Changes

Store frequently used items at waist height

Use pull-out shelves

Add nonslip flooring or mats

Install lever-style faucet handles

For someone with arthritis, lever handles are much easier to operate than traditional knobs.

Preparing for a Hospital Discharge

After returning home from a hospital stay, muscle weakness, medication side effects, and fatigue increase fall risk. Before discharge, it can help to:

Ask for a home safety assessment

Request physical or occupational therapy

Ensure pathways accommodate walkers or wheelchairs

Temporarily rearrange furniture for easier movement

Sometimes a short-term modification, such as renting a hospital bed to use temporarily on the main floor of your home, can help prevent readmission.

Technology That Supports Aging in Place

Though not always necessary, certain devices can add another level of security.

Medical alert systems

Smart doorbells and security cameras

Voice-activated assistants

Automatic stove shut-off devices

These kinds of technology can provide reassurance to both older adults and their family members.

Professional Resources

Many homeowners or their loved ones can handle making minor home improvements. In some cases, you may prefer a professional assessment of risks specific to your loved one and their home.

Consultants with expertise in this particular area include certified aging-in-place specialists (CAPS). These professional remodelers can provide guidance on structural modifications and renovations, ensuring that changes made to the home meet accessibility standards and code.

Geriatric care managers can also prove helpful by connecting families with local occupational therapists, contractors, and financial assistance programs for home modifications.

An assessment is beneficial at any time, but may be especially helpful:

If an older adult has had a recent fall or near-fall

When there has been a significant change in health (e.g., surgery, new diagnosis, decline in mobility)

Before making major, costly renovations to ensure the modifications are effective and necessary

After receiving new mobility equipment, such as a walker or wheelchair, to ensure the home environment can accommodate it safely

The Cost Factor

Making a home safer for aging in place can be affordable, and most homes won’t need all the changes noted above. A few minor changes, such as railings, grab bars, and better lighting, can be highly effective in reducing the risk of falling.

Thinking Ahead, Not Reacting

The best time to modify your home is before a crisis. Waiting until after a fall or hospitalization can limit options and increase stress for you and your loved ones. Aging in place is not just about staying in one’s home but also about remaining safe, comfortable, and independent. With thoughtful planning and modest investments, many older adults can significantly reduce risks and remain in the home they love for years to come.

