Search Articles

Find Attorneys

Simple, Practical Tips for Aging in Place Safely

Senior couple sitting in the living room of their apartment talking happily.Takeaways

  • Most older adults prefer to remain in their own homes as they age. However, this comes with an increased risk of falls, which are the leading cause of injury and death in people 65 and older.
  • Fixing many of the hazards that increase the risk of falls — like loose rugs, poor lighting, and lack of railings or grab bars — is possible with simple, affordable changes rather than major renovations.
  • Key areas to focus on for safety improvements include entryways, living areas, bathrooms, and bedrooms.
  • Planning ahead and making modifications before a fall or a medical crisis is the best approach for ensuring long-term safety and independent living at home.

Given the choice between remaining in their home or moving to a nursing home or similar long-term care facility, most older adults would choose to age at home. Home is not only comfortable and familiar but also may allow you to remain close to family and friends while maintaining your connection to your community.

However, aging in place can also come with some risks. The older our bodies get, the frailer they tend to become. Older adults are more susceptible to falling, and falls can more easily lead to broken bones and sprains.

Local Elder Law Attorneys in Your City

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Making a home safer for an older adult is doable without embarking on a major renovation project and shelling out thousands of dollars. Below are common problem areas and examples of relatively simple fixes that can make a meaningful difference.

Why Falls Are Such a Serious Concern

Falls are the leading cause of injury and death among adults aged 65 and older. One in four seniors reported having at least one unintentional fall in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A single fall can result in a hip fracture, head injury, or hospitalization that dramatically alters someone’s ability to live on their own.

Even a fear of falling can lead older adults to be less physically active, further weakening muscles and increasing their risk of a fall. The home environment plays a significant role. Small hazards, such as loose rugs, dim lighting, and uneven steps, can increase the likelihood of falls.

Entryways: Making Coming and Going Safer

Common Challenges

  • Steps without railings
  • Poor lighting
  • Slippery surfaces

Affordable Modifications

  • Install sturdy handrails on both sides of stairs
  • Add bright, motion-sensor lighting
  • Apply nonslip adhesive strips to outdoor steps
  • Use a threshold ramp to eliminate tripping hazards at doorways

For someone returning home from the hospital using a walker, even a single step can become a major barrier. A small ramp or rail can make all the difference.

Living Areas: Reducing Tripping Hazards

Everyday Obstacles

  • Loose throw rugs
  • Electrical cords across walkways
  • Cluttered pathways
  • Low, unstable furniture

Effective Solutions

  • Remove or secure rugs with nonslip backing
  • Reroute or tape down cords
  • Create wide, clear walking paths
  • Choose chairs with firm cushions and arms to make standing easier

Furniture height matters more than people realize. Chairs that are too low can make standing up difficult, especially after surgery or illness.

Lighting: One of the Most Overlooked Fixes

Poor lighting contributes to many falls.

Helpful Upgrades

  • Brighter LED bulbs in key areas
  • Nightlights in hallways and bathrooms
  • Motion-sensor lights near the bed
  • Illuminated light switches

Good lighting is one of the least expensive and most effective safety improvements.

Bathrooms: A High-Risk Area

Bathrooms are a leading location for falls because of slippery surfaces and tight spaces.

Low-Cost Improvements

  • Grab bars near the toilet and inside the shower
  • Nonslip mats or adhesive strips in the tub
  • A raised toilet seat
  • A shower chair
  • A handheld showerhead

Grab bars in bathrooms can be especially helpful for older adults. Properly installed bars (secured into studs) provide stability when standing or transferring. Contrary to popular belief, many newer models are stylish and discreet.

Bedrooms: Planning for Nighttime Safety

Many falls among older adults occur at night when they get up to use the bathroom.

Simple Adjustments

  • Bedside lamps within easy reach
  • Motion-activated floor lighting
  • A clear, uncluttered path to the bathroom
  • Bed rails or transfer poles (when appropriate)

After hospitalization, someone may temporarily need additional support getting in and out of bed. Simple equipment can help prevent strain or injury.

Kitchen: Improving Accessibility

In the kitchen, bending and reaching can be hazardous.

Potential Changes

  • Store frequently used items at waist height
  • Use pull-out shelves
  • Add nonslip flooring or mats
  • Install lever-style faucet handles

For someone with arthritis, lever handles are much easier to operate than traditional knobs.

Preparing for a Hospital Discharge

After returning home from a hospital stay, muscle weakness, medication side effects, and fatigue increase fall risk. Before discharge, it can help to:

  • Ask for a home safety assessment
  • Request physical or occupational therapy
  • Ensure pathways accommodate walkers or wheelchairs
  • Temporarily rearrange furniture for easier movement

Sometimes a short-term modification, such as renting a hospital bed to use temporarily on the main floor of your home, can help prevent readmission.

Technology That Supports Aging in Place

Though not always necessary, certain devices can add another level of security.

  • Medical alert systems
  • Smart doorbells and security cameras
  • Voice-activated assistants
  • Automatic stove shut-off devices

These kinds of technology can provide reassurance to both older adults and their family members.

Professional Resources

Many homeowners or their loved ones can handle making minor home improvements. In some cases, you may prefer a professional assessment of risks specific to your loved one and their home.

Consultants with expertise in this particular area include certified aging-in-place specialists (CAPS). These professional remodelers can provide guidance on structural modifications and renovations, ensuring that changes made to the home meet accessibility standards and code.

Geriatric care managers can also prove helpful by connecting families with local occupational therapists, contractors, and financial assistance programs for home modifications.

An assessment is beneficial at any time, but may be especially helpful:

  • If an older adult has had a recent fall or near-fall
  • When there has been a significant change in health (e.g., surgery, new diagnosis, decline in mobility)
  • Before making major, costly renovations to ensure the modifications are effective and necessary
  • After receiving new mobility equipment, such as a walker or wheelchair, to ensure the home environment can accommodate it safely

The Cost Factor

Making a home safer for aging in place can be affordable, and most homes won’t need all the changes noted above. A few minor changes, such as railings, grab bars, and better lighting, can be highly effective in reducing the risk of falling.

Thinking Ahead, Not Reacting

The best time to modify your home is before a crisis. Waiting until after a fall or hospitalization can limit options and increase stress for you and your loved ones. Aging in place is not just about staying in one’s home but also about remaining safe, comfortable, and independent. With thoughtful planning and modest investments, many older adults can significantly reduce risks and remain in the home they love for years to come.

Additional Reading

For additional reading on topics related to aging in place, check out the following articles:


Created date: 02/18/2026

Related Articles

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

Ensure Your Elder Law Attorney Understands Medicaid Planning
2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Simple, Practical Tips for Aging in Place Safely
New SNAP Work Requirements Will Now Affect More Older Adults
Can I Delay Medicare Part B if I Work Past 65?
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml