Simple, Practical Tips for Aging in Place Safely

Requiring Adult Children to Pay for Aging Parents' Care
Did you know you could be responsible for your parents'?unpaid health care bills? More than half of all states currently have...Read more
Given the choice between remaining in their home or moving to a nursing home or similar long-term care facility, most older adults would choose to age at home. Home is not only comfortable and familiar but also may allow you to remain close to family and friends while maintaining your connection to your community.
However, aging in place can also come with some risks. The older our bodies get, the frailer they tend to become. Older adults are more susceptible to falling, and falls can more easily lead to broken bones and sprains.
Making a home safer for an older adult is doable without embarking on a major renovation project and shelling out thousands of dollars. Below are common problem areas and examples of relatively simple fixes that can make a meaningful difference.
Falls are the leading cause of injury and death among adults aged 65 and older. One in four seniors reported having at least one unintentional fall in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A single fall can result in a hip fracture, head injury, or hospitalization that dramatically alters someone’s ability to live on their own.
Even a fear of falling can lead older adults to be less physically active, further weakening muscles and increasing their risk of a fall. The home environment plays a significant role. Small hazards, such as loose rugs, dim lighting, and uneven steps, can increase the likelihood of falls.
Common Challenges
Affordable Modifications
For someone returning home from the hospital using a walker, even a single step can become a major barrier. A small ramp or rail can make all the difference.
Everyday Obstacles
Effective Solutions
Furniture height matters more than people realize. Chairs that are too low can make standing up difficult, especially after surgery or illness.
Poor lighting contributes to many falls.
Helpful Upgrades
Good lighting is one of the least expensive and most effective safety improvements.
Bathrooms are a leading location for falls because of slippery surfaces and tight spaces.
Low-Cost Improvements
Grab bars in bathrooms can be especially helpful for older adults. Properly installed bars (secured into studs) provide stability when standing or transferring. Contrary to popular belief, many newer models are stylish and discreet.
Many falls among older adults occur at night when they get up to use the bathroom.
Simple Adjustments
After hospitalization, someone may temporarily need additional support getting in and out of bed. Simple equipment can help prevent strain or injury.
In the kitchen, bending and reaching can be hazardous.
Potential Changes
For someone with arthritis, lever handles are much easier to operate than traditional knobs.
After returning home from a hospital stay, muscle weakness, medication side effects, and fatigue increase fall risk. Before discharge, it can help to:
Sometimes a short-term modification, such as renting a hospital bed to use temporarily on the main floor of your home, can help prevent readmission.
Though not always necessary, certain devices can add another level of security.
These kinds of technology can provide reassurance to both older adults and their family members.
Many homeowners or their loved ones can handle making minor home improvements. In some cases, you may prefer a professional assessment of risks specific to your loved one and their home.
Consultants with expertise in this particular area include certified aging-in-place specialists (CAPS). These professional remodelers can provide guidance on structural modifications and renovations, ensuring that changes made to the home meet accessibility standards and code.
Geriatric care managers can also prove helpful by connecting families with local occupational therapists, contractors, and financial assistance programs for home modifications.
An assessment is beneficial at any time, but may be especially helpful:
Making a home safer for aging in place can be affordable, and most homes won’t need all the changes noted above. A few minor changes, such as railings, grab bars, and better lighting, can be highly effective in reducing the risk of falling.
The best time to modify your home is before a crisis. Waiting until after a fall or hospitalization can limit options and increase stress for you and your loved ones. Aging in place is not just about staying in one’s home but also about remaining safe, comfortable, and independent. With thoughtful planning and modest investments, many older adults can significantly reduce risks and remain in the home they love for years to come.
For additional reading on topics related to aging in place, check out the following articles: