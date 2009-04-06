Preventing Elder Financial Abuse in the Age of AI

Elder financial abuse (sometimes called elder financial exploitation) generally means someone illegally or improperly uses an older adult’s money, property, or accounts.

Scams have becoming more convincing than ever. Caller ID can be faked, and Artificial intelligence (AI) can imitate a loved one’s voice — or even create a realistic-looking video message.

Reports of elder financial abuse continue to rise, and older adults are particularly vulnerable — whether the harm comes from a stranger running a scam or from someone close misusing access and trust.

It can include:

Scams by strangers (imposters, “family emergency” scams, tech support scams, romance scams)

Coercion or undue influence (pressuring someone to give money, add a person to accounts, or change estate planning documents or other financial decisions)

Misuse of authority (abuse of a power of attorney, guardianship, or caregiver access)

How AI-Enabled Scams Work

AI doesn’t create new kinds of elder abuse as much as it supercharges old scams.

Common examples families now report include:

AI voice cloning. A scammer uses a short audio clip (often from social media) to imitate a loved one’s voice and call with an urgent request for money.

A scammer uses a short audio clip (often from social media) to imitate a loved one’s voice and call with an urgent request for money. Deepfake video. Scammers use AI to create a fake video message or a video call that looks like someone you know.

Scammers use AI to create a fake video message or a video call that looks like someone you know. AI-written phishing. Scam emails and texts can look polished and professional — fewer typos, more believable details, and realistic formatting.

For consumer guidance on “family emergency” scams (including AI voice cloning), see the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)’s overview of AI-enhanced emergency schemes and fake emergencies.

Prevention: Steps You Can Take Now

No one can guarantee an older loved one will never be targeted, but a few practical steps can dramatically reduce risk.

Use the Family “Safe Word” + Callback Rule

Pick a family safe word (or phrase) that’s never posted online,then agree on a simple rule: If anyone contacts you with an urgent money request, you will hang up and call back using a trusted number from your contacts.

This one habit helps defend against:

“Grandchild in trouble” calls

“Bail money” scams

AI voice-cloned pleas

Video-call deepfakes that try to keep you from contacting anyone else

Make it harder for scammers to isolate the older adult

Financial abuse is easier when someone can control information. Encourage older loved ones to stay connected. Consider rotating who checks in (more than one trusted person should be “in the loop”) and keeping a of trusted helpers, including family and neighbors.

Reduce “Panic Payments” With Simple Money Rules

Scammers rely on urgency and secrecy. It helps to set nonnegotiable rules ahead of time:

Never send money to someone new based only on a call, text, or email

Treat requests for gift cards, crypto, or “send money right now” payment links as a major red flag

For any large transaction, require a second verifier (another family member or trusted advisor)

Use built-in account protections

Many scams succeed because the victim can transfer money quickly — and the family only learns about it later.

Consider exploring digital tools that can help protect older adults from financial abuse.

Tighten Privacy on Voice and Video Content

Scammers can’t clone what they can’t access:

Review social media privacy settings (limit who can see videos and voice notes)

Avoid long, personalized voicemail greetings (they can provide clean audio samples)

Be cautious about posting “where we are right now” updates during travel

Warning Signs: How to Spot Financial Abuse Early

Financial abuse can be difficult to detect, especially because victims of financial abuse may feel embarrassed, fearful, or pressured to keep things secret.

Traditional warning signs still matter:

Missing valuables

Unexplained withdrawals or low balances

Checks written to “cash” or unusual spending

Sudden isolation or a new “best friend” who discourages family contact

Signatures that look different

A new name added to an account or new joint accounts

Fear, anxiety, or unusual deference around a caregiver

Watching out for digital red flags is also important:

Password reset emails or 2FA codes no one requested

New device login alerts for email or online banking tied to a bank account

New payees, new transfer destinations, or unexplained wires

Pressure to move the conversation off-platform (“Don’t call — just text me here”)

A caller who won’t answer basic verification questions or insists you must act immediately

If You Suspect Abuse or a Scam: What to Do Right Away

If you’re unsure whether something is a scam, treat it like it is until you’ve verified it. Acting fast can prevent losses from becoming permanent.

Contact the Financial Institution Right Away

Ask for the fraud department. Request that they:

Freeze or stop transfers if possible

Flag the account for extra verification

Review recent transactions and new payees

Preserve evidence

Save Evidence

Screenshots of texts and emails

Phone numbers, caller ID details, and voicemails

Payment receipts and transaction confirmations

Any video messages or chat logs

Report it to the right places

Report the Scam to the Proper Authority

Reporting helps the older adult and can help agencies track patterns.

Options include:

Local Adult Protective Services (APS)

Local law enforcement (file a police report)

Your state attorney general

The FTC (consumer fraud reporting)

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3)

The National Elder Fraud Hotline (for victims age 60+)

If you suspect someone is misusing a power of attorney, pressuring a loved one to change estate planning documents, or isolating them, an elder law attorney may be able to help.

A Final Note for Families and Caregivers

Older adults are often targeted because they’re trusted, reachable, and more likely to respond to a call for help. The goal isn’t to make someone fearful of all technology or all strangers.

The goal is to build a simple safety net:

A verification habit (safe word + callback)

Account protections (alerts and limits)

A reporting plan (who to call first)

That combination can prevent many scams — and it can limit the damage when a scammer gets through.