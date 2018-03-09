Elder Abuse Law: What Families Should Know in 2026

Fear of Losing Home to Medicaid Contributed to Elder Abuse Case
A family's fear of losing their home to Medicaid may have contributed to a severe case of elder abuse. It all could...Read more
Elder abuse can include physical abuse, neglect, emotional abuse, and financial exploitation – and it frequently happens behind closed doors. Because it can involve safety, money, and medical needs, the right response often involves more than one system, such as law enforcement, health care providers, social services, and the courts.
In late 2017, Congress passed the bipartisan Elder Abuse Prevention and Prosecution Act (EAPPA) to strengthen how the justice system responds to elder abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation.
Amid a vastly different fraud landscape in 2026, it’s worth asking two practical questions:
EAPPA aimed to strengthen elder justice in a few key ways, including:
One of EAPPA’s most important accountability upgrades was creating an ongoing public record of implementation. The Department of Justice (DOJ) now publishes annual EAPPA reports describing what it has done to combat elder fraud and abuse.
Here’s what that means for families in 2026:
That’s why consumer protection planning still matters. Families can reduce risk to elder loved ones by learning common scam patterns, setting boundaries, and building practical safeguards.
When EAPPA was enacted in 2017, most scam guidance focused on phone calls, emails, and obvious phishing. In 2026, many of those same schemes still exist — but they’re often harder to detect because scammers can use artificial intelligence (AI) tools to scale and personalize their outreach.
The FBI’s IC3 2025 annual report describes how criminals use AI to produce convincing synthetic content and references voice cloning in “distress” (family emergency) scams. In 2025, people age 60+ submitted 201,266 complaints to IC3 and reported $7.748 billion in losses.
Common ways AI can appear in elder fraud now include:
One of the biggest changes since EAPPA passed is the growth of long-con investment fraud that often involves cryptocurrency.
The FBI calls this category cryptocurrency investment fraud and notes it is commonly described as “pig butchering.” The scam often starts with relationship-building — on social media, messaging apps, or dating platforms — and then shifts into a high-pressure investment pitch.
In these scams, criminals may build trust over days or weeks (sometimes longer) and then steer the victim to a convincing-looking “investment platform” or “opportunity.” Victims may even see fake gains at first — which encourages larger deposits — until withdrawals are blocked and the money is gone.
Older adults can be especially vulnerable when scammers combine investment pitches with companionship, romance, or authority-based intimidation.
Crypto investment fraud often succeeds because scammers build trust over time – and that’s easier to do when someone is lonely or isolated.
Social isolation increases risk. The COVID-19 years highlighted how quickly elder abuse and financial exploitation risks can rise when older persons are isolated and normal “check-ins” disappear. Even in 2026, the takeaway is the same: regular contact and a second set of eyes on unusual messages, spending, or new “relationships” can help stop problems early.
For background, see overviews about abuse of older persons and elder abuse in the time of COVID-19.
If you suspect abuse, neglect, or exploitation, it’s reasonable to feel unsure where to start. Reporting doesn’t require you to “prove” what happened — it’s about getting the concern in front of the right agency so they can assess and respond.
Here are practical reporting options many families use:
If you’re unsure whether a situation is “elder abuse” versus “just a scam,” it’s still worth reporting. Many older adults experience both — especially when cognitive decline, undue influence, or caregiver dependence are part of the picture.
No law can eliminate elder abuse on its own. But a few practical habits can reduce the odds that a scam escalates into a life-changing loss:
If you’re dealing with suspected exploitation already, an elder law attorney may be able to help coordinate next steps, preserve evidence, and communicate with agencies.
For additional steps your family can take to help avoid financial exploitation, check out the following articles: