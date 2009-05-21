Search Articles

Requiring Adult Children to Pay for Aging Parents' Care

  • December 22nd, 2025

Upset woman talking on the phone with a credit card in handYou may not realize, depending on where you live, that you could be responsible for your parents' unpaid bills. More than half of all states currently have laws in place making adult children financially responsible for their parents. This includes their long-term care costs and other medical bills. However, the upside is that authorities rarely enforce these laws.

Filial Responsibility

Filial support laws obligate adult children to provide necessities like food, clothing, housing, and medical attention for their parents who can't afford to take care of themselves. States may allow a civil court action to obtain financial support or cost recovery, impose criminal penalties on children who do not support their parents, or allow both civil and criminal actions.

Generally, most states with such laws do not require children to provide care if they lack the ability to pay. States also vary on what factors they consider when determining whether an adult child is able to pay. Children may not be legally obligated to support their parents if the parents abandoned them or did not support them.

With regard to long-term care, most low-income parents qualify for Medicaid. This makes it unnecessary for a nursing home to pursue the resident's children for payment.

In 2005, the Deficit Reduction Act made it more difficult to qualify for Medicaid. Experts predicted a wave of lawsuits by nursing homes under state filial responsibility statutes, but that did not happen.

In 2012, however, a court in Pennsylvania did rule a man responsible for paying his mother's $93,000 nursing home bill. The court based its decision on the state's filial laws.

Filial Responsibility States

Where do filial laws apply in the United States? As of 2025, the following are states with filial responsibility laws in place:

  • Alaska
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Massachusetts
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • Nevada
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Utah
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • West Virginia

Read Your Parent's Nursing Home Contract

In most instances, adult children are not held responsible for their parent’s long-term care bills under filial responsibility laws.

However, they may have to pay a nursing home in other circumstances. In some cases, parents may have transferred assets to their children before applying for Medicaid. This can sometimes mean the children are held liable for the nursing home bills.

Sometimes children sign an agreement affirming that they will assist their parent in paying for a nursing home. The nursing home might opt to sue them for breach of contract if the parents cannot cover the costs of care.

After a parent dies, Medicaid estate recovery allows the state to recoup Medicaid benefits from the parent’s estate. This, too, can end up reducing the amount the children can inherit.

Confused About Filial Law? Consult With an Elder Law Attorney

If your parents or other family members need long-term care, consult with an experienced elder law attorney.

Elder law attorneys can help you or your aging parents understand their long-term care options or strategize on how to finance it. You also want to make certain you are not creating a situation in which you might be liable for your parent’s care. Elder law attorneys can assist you in understanding your rights. If, for example, the nursing home to which your parent is moving asks you to sign an agreement, an attorney can review it first.

Find a qualified elder law attorney near you today.

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaidâ€™s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After Iâ€™m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the stateâ€™s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parentsâ€™ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparentsâ€™ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicareâ€™s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VAâ€™s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
