Elder Law: How Gifts Can Affect Medicaid Eligibility

  • February 10th, 2026

Stack of money tied in a ribbon.Takeaways

  • Medicaid provides health care coverage for low-income individuals, including seniors and people with disabilities.

  • Transferring assets within five years before applying for Medicaid can result in a transfer penalty.

  • Certain transfers are exempt from the transfer penalty, such as transfers to a spouse, a trust for a disabled child, or a home transfer to certain individuals.

You may have heard the old adage that it’s better to give than to receive. However, when you want to qualify for Medicaid, this may not necessarily be the case.

One in seven seniors will need long-term care services at some point in their later years. Someday, you might want to apply for Medicaid coverage of long-term care benefits. You need to be careful because giving away money or property can interfere with your eligibility.

What Is Medicaid?

Medicaid is a public benefits program that provides health care coverage for low-income individuals, including seniors and people with disabilities across the United States. The federal government funds Medicaid, and each state administers its own program.

To meet the financial eligibility criteria for the Medicaid program, an applicant's total assets and income must be below a certain threshold. Generally, most states set this threshold at $2,000 in what are known as “countable” assets. These income limits differ from state to state. In addition, other eligibility requirements can vary by state, as well.

Will I Have to Pay a Transfer Penalty?

Under federal Medicaid law, if you transfer certain assets within five years before applying for Medicaid benefits, you will not qualify for a set period (called a transfer penalty), depending on how much money you transferred. Even small transfers can affect eligibility. While federal law allows individuals to gift up to $19,000 a year (in 2025) without having to pay a gift tax, Medicaid law still treats that gift as a transfer.

Any transfer that you make, however innocent, will come under scrutiny. For example, Medicaid does not have an exception for gifts to charities. If you give money to a charity, it could affect your Medicaid eligibility down the road.

Similarly, gifts for holidays, weddings, birthdays, and graduations can all cause a transfer penalty. If you buy something for a friend or relative, this could also result in a transfer penalty.

Spending a great deal of cash all at once or over time could prompt the state to request documentation showing how the money was spent. If you don't have documentation showing that you received fair market value in return for a transferred asset, you could be subject to a transfer penalty.

What Transfers Are Exempt?

While most transfers result in a penalty, certain transfers are exempt. Even after entering a nursing home, you may transfer any asset to the following individuals without facing a penalty:

  • your spouse
  • a trust for the sole benefit of your child who is blind or permanently disabled
  • a trust for the sole benefit of anyone under age 65 who is permanently disabled

In addition, special exceptions apply to the transfer of a home. As a Medicaid applicant, you may be able to transfer your home to the individuals above. You also can freely transfer your home to the following individuals without incurring a transfer penalty:

  • A child who is under age 21
  • A child who is blind or disabled (the house does not need to be in a trust)
  • A sibling who has lived in the home during the year preceding the applicant's move to a long-term care facility. (The sibling also should already hold an equity interest in the home.)
  • A “caretaker child,” who is a child of the applicant who lived in the house for at least two years before the applicant moved into long-term care. During that period, the child would also have provided care that allowed the applicant to avoid a nursing home stay.

Work With an Elder Law Attorney

Before giving away assets or property, check with an attorney to ensure that it won’t affect your Medicaid eligibility. Each state's Medicaid program follows different rules, so be sure to consult a qualified elder law attorney near you. They will be familiar with the regulations of the Medicaid agency in your location.

Learn more about Medicaid in the following essential articles:


Created date: 09/12/2012

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

Medicaidâ€™s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After Iâ€™m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the stateâ€™s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parentsâ€™ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

Grandchildren

Learn about grandparentsâ€™ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicareâ€™s coverage.

Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VAâ€™s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

