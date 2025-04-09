Search Articles

Find Attorneys

Cuts to Medicaid Benefits May Harm Millions of Older Adults

Medicaid application form and a silver pen.Takeaways

  • Medicaid, a vital program providing health care for low-income individuals, is facing potential funding cuts that could significantly affect older adults and people with disabilities.

  • Proposed reductions in Medicaid funding may lead to states cutting benefits, restricting eligibility, and reducing health care provider payments, impacting access to care, particularly in rural areas.

  • Medicaid plays a crucial role in supporting Medicare recipients by covering co-pays, deductibles, and long-term care. Cuts to Medicaid would also negatively impact Medicare.

Since Medicaid was established nearly 60 years ago, it has become a popular nationwide program. Medicaid provides health insurance for both adults and children with limited income and resources.

Millions of Americans rely on Medicaid for a wide range of services and products, including hospital stays, doctor visits, and long-term care services, which are often essential for seniors facing chronic health conditions or disabilities. Notably, Medicaid covers services that Medicare does not, such as long-term nursing home care and personal care services, filling critical gaps for older Americans.

Threats to Medicaid

Recent proposals from the Trump administration and Republican members of Congress aim to implement substantial cuts to Medicaid funding. These proposed reductions have raised concerns about their potential effects on older adults who rely on Medicaid for essential services. For instance, Michigan health care officials have warned that such cuts could jeopardize coverage for 2.6 million residents, including nearly a million children, and strain local hospitals and clinics.

Local Elder Law Attorneys in Your City

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Congress may have to find ways to reduce government spending to accommodate the tax cuts the Trump administration wants. Since Medicaid accounts for a significant expenditure, about $872 billion in 2023, it is likely on the chopping block.

Congress has signed off on a budget resolution that calls for at least $880 billion in cuts over the next 10 years by the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees the Medicare and Medicaid programs. It remains unclear exactly how much will be cut and from where, though savings will more than likely come from cuts to Medicaid. What is certain is that the effects would be felt nationwide.

How Funding Cuts Would Harm Older Adults

If the federal government cuts Medicaid funding, the states will bear more of the costs of care for those who cannot afford it. This will force the states to fill the funding gaps by reducing benefits, restricting eligibility, or both. In short, it may be impossible to cut hundreds of billions of dollars without having an impact on people’s health care.

States facing budget shortfalls may be forced to cut optional benefits or eligibility categories such as:

  • Home- and community-based services (HCBS)
  • Dental, vision, and hearing benefits
  • Spend down or share of cost eligibility, which is an option that allows individuals with income or assets exceeding traditional Medicaid limits to qualify for benefits by spending down their excess income on medical expenses so they can qualify for Medicaid

States may also have to cut enrollment for mandatory populations, such as seniors and disabled persons, by doing away with eligibility expansions for Medicare Savings Programs. Medicaid funding cuts would also reduce health care provider payment rates, worsening the direct-care workforce shortage.

Cuts to Medicaid would most acutely affect older adults and people with disabilities. Reduced funding or an end to funding could easily lead to hospital and medical clinic closures, mostly in rural areas.

Cuts to Medicaid Are Cuts to Medicare

Medicaid cuts could have serious consequences for millions of people on Medicare, particularly low-income seniors and people with disabilities who rely on both programs for health care. One in five people who rely on Medicare also have Medicaid. Thirty percent of Medicaid spending supports people with Medicare, and 60 percent of Medicaid spending on long-term care supports Medicare recipients.

Medicaid makes Medicare affordable by covering co-pays and deductibles, enabling 8 million people to afford to visit a doctor. Additionally, Medicaid puts $185 back into the pockets of 10 million Medicare enrollees every month. Medicaid strengthens Medicare for everyone by improving health outcomes and by helping people age in place.

What You Can Do

Concerned citizens can contribute to efforts aimed at preserving Medicaid funding and ensuring that older adults and individuals with disabilities will continue to receive the care they need. To oppose the proposed Medicaid cuts, the different actions you can take include:

  • Contacting Legislators. Reach out to your congressional representatives to express opposition to Medicaid funding reductions. Personal stories about how Medicaid has benefited you or your loved ones can be particularly effective.
  • Engaging in Advocacy. Participate in advocacy group efforts focused on protecting Medicaid. Organizations such as the Medicare Rights Center, Justice in Aging, and Caring Across Generations provide resources and action alerts to help individuals get involved.
  • Staying Informed. Keep abreast of legislative developments related to Medicaid. Understanding the specifics of proposed changes enables more effective advocacy and informed discussions with lawmakers.

You can also contact your elder law attorney if you have questions about your specific situation and to plan for long-term care.

For additional reading about Medicaid, Medicare, and long-term care, check out the following articles:


Created date: 04/09/2025

Related Articles

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

What Durable Medical Equipment Does Medicare Part B Cover?
Why the Social Security Retirement Age Is Now 67, Not 65
Scam Email Targets Social Security Recipients
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml