What Does "Medicaid Pending" Mean?

Medicaid share of cost, sometimes called a “ spend-down ,” is a way for people whose income is too high to qualify for regular Medicaid to still get coverage if they have significant medical needs.

To avoid mounting medical bills, it is vital that you keep an eye on your application. Note that some long-term care facilities do accept Medicaid pending patients. However, the patient or their family may pay a share of the cost of the services in the interim.

In today's world, it is crucial to have health care insurance. So, it can be concerning if your application status is still “Medicaid Pending.” Medicaid Pending status means that your application has not yet been approved or denied. Essentially, your application is in limbo.

Each budget period (usually one month, but up to six months in some states), the state calculates the difference between your income and the Medicaid eligibility limit. That difference becomes your “share of cost” — the amount you’re responsible for paying toward your medical bills before Medicaid coverage kicks in for the rest of that period.

It functions much like a deductible: once you’ve incurred or paid enough qualifying medical expenses (such as doctor visits, prescriptions, or hospital bills) to meet that threshold, Medicaid begins covering additional costs for the remainder of the period.

Because this amount applies to a budget period, people with a share of cost must accumulate enough medical expenses within each new period to “meet” it again and trigger coverage. Shorter periods mean this has to happen more frequently, which can make consistent access to care more complex compared with standard Medicaid eligibility.

Applying for Medicaid

A Medicaid application usually takes between 45 and 90 days to process. According to the state where you live, a Medicaid application may take longer or shorter than this estimate. In addition, the time it takes for you to gather the required documents may delay your application.

Applicants and families should keep in mind that most states require proof of the following documents to file for Medicaid:

Birth certificate

Proof of income

Proof of identity (i.e., driver’s license, state ID card, green card, or passport)

Proof of income (i.e., check stubs, tax returns, SSI, or retirement benefit statement)

If your application is denied, patients and families can file an appeal or begin the application again depending on the reason for the denial. If your application is denied because one of the above documents was not included in the original application, you must restart the application from scratch. In cases where you were denied coverage for a substantive issue, you have a right to appeal.

The Appeal Process

The Medicaid appeal process follows these steps:

Medicaid will send you a denial letter. In the denial letter, Medicaid must explain the reason for the denial. The letter will also state the deadline for filing an appeal.

The patient must initiate the appeal. To begin your appeal, you must send a notice of appeal to the Medicaid office. You might get contacted by the office, and a Medicaid representative may negotiate a settlement with you to avoid an appeal hearing.

The final step is an appeal hearing. This appeal is heard in an administrative law court and decided by an administrative law judge. You can present witnesses and evidence at the hearing to persuade the administrative judge to rule in your favor.

If you cannot afford an attorney to represent you, contact a legal aid office in your area.

Information about Medicaid is available online at medicaid.gov. Visit this website If you want to learn more about the process of applying for coverage or eligibility. For additional guidance, contact a qualified elder law attorney in your area, as the rules can vary from state to state.