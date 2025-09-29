Affordable Housing is Getting Scarce for Older Adults

Older adults are the fastest-growing group experiencing homelessness. Many of them live on fixed incomes, such as from Social Security or small pensions, so rising rents can quickly push them into housing instability.

In a recent webinar about the status of federal housing assistance for older adults in the United States, nonprofit organizations Justice in Aging and the National Low Income Housing Coalition partnered to offer attendees a brief overview of the housing pressures currently facing older Americans. The presenters also outlined the federal policy threats that exist and potential opportunities for improving the situation.

Displacement, eviction, and homelessness are growing risks for older adults who lack a substantial nest egg and are relying on Social Security to meet their needs. Even small income shocks, such as medical bills or extra caregiving costs, can trigger eviction and homelessness for older renters.

“Our research shows that seniors … make up more than a third of extremely low-income renters. So, when housing is unaffordable, renters are often severely cost burdened. That means that they spend more than half of their income on housing,” Chantelle Wilkinson of the National Low Income Housing Coalition told webinar attendees.

“You’re choosing between rent,” she added. “You’re choosing between healthy foods and medication and so many other essential things.”

Another issue plaguing older adults is a scarcity of accessible and disability-appropriate rental units. Many older adults and people with disabilities need units with accessibility features and supportive services. However, supply of such units at affordable rental rates is limited.

Current Federal Housing Assistance Programs

Federal housing assistance programs that currently serve older adults and adults with disabilities include the following:

Housing Choice Voucher Program. Also known as Section 8, this program helps veterans, older adults, individuals with disabilities, and low-income families afford housing in the private market. Section 8 vouchers can be a crucial lifeline for older renters.

Also known as Section 8, this program helps veterans, older adults, individuals with disabilities, and low-income families afford housing in the private market. Section 8 vouchers can be a crucial lifeline for older renters. Project-Based Rental Assistance and Public Housing. These housing options provide reduced rents in specific buildings. The buildings may be owned by a local housing authority or privately owned but subsidized by a local authority or the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

These housing options provide reduced rents in specific buildings. The buildings may be owned by a local housing authority or privately owned but subsidized by a local authority or the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Section 202 Supportive Housing. This HUD program provides affordable housing with supportive services, such as cleaning, cooking, and transportation, to qualifying seniors.

This HUD program provides affordable housing with supportive services, such as cleaning, cooking, and transportation, to qualifying seniors. Section 811 Supportive Housing for People with Disabilities. The Section 811 program helps create multifamily housing for low-income individuals with disabilities.

The Section 811 program helps create multifamily housing for low-income individuals with disabilities. Emergency Housing Vouchers (EHVs). HUD’s EHV program provides housing choice vouchers to public housing authorities and other entities to assist individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of homelessness.

New Threats to Housing Stability

Despite over 2 million older adults receiving federal rental assistance, only about one in three older adults who need federal rental assistance receive it, according to Justice in Aging. The situation, experts say, is likely to worsen in light of possible rule and policy changes. In addition, proposed budget cuts may have an effect on HUD’s rental assistance programs.

Potential Rollback of the 30-Day Notice Rule

A key highlight from the webinar was HUD’s 30-day notice rule, an important tenant protection that was adopted under the Biden administration. This rule requires landlords in federally subsidized housing to give tenants at least 30 days’ written notice before starting an eviction for nonpayment of rent. This gives older adults extra time to get help, whether that’s applying for rental assistance, setting up a payment plan, or contacting a legal aid attorney.

However, the concern is that HUD may roll back this protection, which could lead to faster evictions and more housing instability for low-income seniors.

Such protections, according to Jennifer Kye, director of federal housing advocacy at Justice in Aging, are critical for preventing homelessness.

“This is especially true in the context of subsidized housing, because if people are evicted from subsidized housing, they usually not only lose their home, but also their subsidy,” she said.

Work Requirements and Time Limits

The webinar presenters warned that HUD may also revisit policies related to work requirements and time limits that could make it more difficult for low-income older adults to keep their housing. Work requirements would require tenants to work or seek employment to qualify for assistance. Time limits would cap how long someone could receive HUD housing support.

According to Kye, seniors and people with disabilities would likely be exempt from these rules. However, she added, these populations are nevertheless “likely to lose their housing assistance under this type of rule” due to “new administrative barriers and red tape.”

Proposed Budget Cuts and Program Changes

Though not covered in the webinar, according to reports from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the Trump administration’s fiscal year 2026 budget proposal would reduce HUD’s rental assistance by 43 percent ($26.72 billion).

In addition, it proposes consolidating several HUD rental assistance programs into a State Rental Assistance Block Grant (SRABG) program. A block grant structure would bundle multiple HUD programs together and allocate a lump sum of federal funds to each state. Distributing and managing those funds locally would shift to states.

States vary in their capacity to manage these programs effectively. With less federal oversight, there is a risk that protections for vulnerable populations such as seniors could be applied inconsistently. Tenants moving between states could also face different rules and benefits, creating confusion and potential gaps in assistance.

As this is still a proposal, Congress would need to approve it.

Several congressional committees have advanced bills that propose cutting or restructuring existing housing assistance programs. Others have proposed smaller reductions or program protections. Because Congress ultimately controls HUD’s appropriations, the final outcome remains unclear.

Meanwhile, HUD’s EHV funding may run out earlier than originally planned. Some reports warn that close to 60,000 households could lose assistance as early as the end of 2025 unless Congress acts to extend funding. This creates a significant risk for many families and older adults who have only recently stabilized their housing situations.

How You Can Help

To help older Americans and individuals with disabilities afford stable housing, consider contacting your senators and representatives. Tell them about how rental assistance prevents homelessness and supports older adults. Ask them to oppose deep cuts and to support renewal and expansion of rental assistance. Personal stories from constituents can be especially effective.

You can also emphasize the cost-effectiveness of keeping older adults housed because it reduces expensive emergency services, hospitalizations, and institutionalization.

By joining national campaigns, such as Opportunity Starts at Home, you can learn how to advocate for affordable housing and receive toolkits and action alerts.

