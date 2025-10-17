How the Government Shutdown Could Affect Older Adults

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) are considered mandatory spending, which means they don’t depend on yearly government funding bills. If you receive these benefits, your checks should continue arriving on schedule. Local Social Security Administration (SSA) offices will also remain open.

During a shutdown, programs funded through mandatory spending (essentially, those with existing, continuous funding) are more protected than those that rely on discretionary appropriations (annual budget allocations). But protected does not always mean unaffected. Administrative slowdowns, reduced staffing, delays in processing, and uncertainty are all possible, even in mandatory programs on which many older Americans rely.

Older Americans tend to rely on federal programs for their primary income (Social Security, Supplemental Security Income), health coverage (Medicare, Medicaid), and support services (nutrition assistance, long-term care, home- and community-based services). That means even modest disruptions in government operations can ripple through their finances, access to care, and quality of life.

A federal government shutdown affects more than just the headlines; it creates deep uncertainty for many Americans. Perhaps no group of Americans feels the effects more than older adults, since many of them rely on federal programs for income and health care coverage. The effects of the federal government shutting down may not always seem direct or immediate, but the risks and disruptions are real.

Because of staff reductions during the shutdown, some administrative and customer service functions might slow down or pause. The SSA may temporarily reduce or delay noncritical services like:

Verifying benefits

Making corrections to earnings records

Handling and overpayment reviews

These delays can make it harder to get help with certain issues and may cause worry among seniors concerned about their payments.

In addition, the shutdown could delay the 2026 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) announcement. COLA works like an annual raise that helps Social Security and SSI recipients keep up with the rising cost of things like food, gas, and housing. The COLA depends on inflation data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which has paused some operations during the shutdown.

This delay means seniors won’t know their exact benefit increase as early as usual, making it harder to plan their budgets for the coming year.

Though many SSA operations will continue, there could be delays for things such as new claims, appeals, and appeals hearings, especially if the shutdown continues for a long period. People already receiving benefits are mostly protected in the short term, but those applying for benefits, making corrections, or needing other administrative help might experience disruptions.

Medicare Coverage

Medicare is partially protected from the effects of the shutdown, but not entirely immune. If you’re enrolled in Medicare, you should still be able to see your doctor, go to the hospital, and fill prescriptions as usual. Your core Medicare coverage remains intact.

Medicare relies on Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs). These are private companies that help the federal government run the program by processing claims and handling other key functions. Because this work is considered essential, many of their operations keep going during a shutdown.

However, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has asked MACs to temporarily delay payments to providers for up to 10 business days. This short pause is designed to give Congress time to restore funding or pass a temporary spending bill, and to prevent the need for MACs to reprocess claims later. This delay affects payments to doctors and hospitals, not your coverage. You can still receive medical care, and you won’t receive a bill because of this delay.

Other essential functions and some oversight activities will continue, but could experience delays amid reduced staffing in certain areas.

Telehealth coverage may be more affected. Medicare’s pandemic-era telehealth waivers expired on September 30, just before the government shutdown began. Medicare will continue to cover some telehealth services, such as for mental health and substance use disorder treatment.

However, other types of visits may not be covered. Contact your health care provider to confirm which their telehealth services remain covered under your plan.

Some oversight and quality monitoring activities, such as complaint resolution or enforcement, may be paused, which could lead to delays in resolving problems. The shutdown also means Medicare won’t issue replacement Medicare cards. However, you can still print an official copy from your online Medicare account.

If you are turning 65 soon or enrolling during Medicare’s open enrollment period, you may face longer wait times and slower assistance. Start the process early and use online resources whenever possible.

Medicaid and Related State Programs

Medicaid is a bit more complicated because, while the federal government provides much of the funding, states run and manage the program. This means the shutdown can affect Medicaid differently depending on your state.

If you’re enrolled in Medicaid, your coverage for required services should continue without interruption because existing funding typically remains in place.

However, some states may experience slower processing of new applications or changes in eligibility, especially if they depend on federal systems, guidance, or staff that are affected by the shutdown. This could make it harder to get help with complex cases or to update your benefits quickly.

Other programs that depend on discretionary federal grants or contracts, such as aging services, meal services, or home- and community-based care, are at higher risk. If funding runs out, these state and local services may face cuts or pauses.

Veterans Affairs medical centers are generally considered essential services and will continue operating. However, nonurgent services, support programs, or new applications could face delays.

Possible Longer-Term or Secondary Effects

Even as many core benefits continue, a prolonged or repeated shutdown can deepen risks on multiple levels. These include:

What Older Adults Can Do to Mitigate Risk

Even though most essential programs, such as Social Security and Medicare, will continue during the shutdown, service disruptions and delays can still cause real stress. Here are some practical steps for those affected by the current government shutdown:

You may also want to keep copies of your personal records, including your Medicare card or proof of benefits letters, on hand. This can be helpful to show proof of coverage during service slowdowns.

Follow official updates from agencies like the SSA and CMS, and trusted advocacy groups, for alerts about service changes or temporary policies. Budget conservatively. Monthly payments for core benefits should remain intact, so use cash reserves for noncovered costs and refrain from major spending decisions until benefits increases are confirmed.

During the government shutdown, administrative delays, reduced customer service, delayed data and announcements, and strain on provider networks all pose real risks, especially for those entering programs or needing more intensive assistance.

In a best-case scenario, the shutdown will be short and agencies will recover quickly. But if the shutdown lingers, the ripple effects could compound, making life harder for older Americans who are least able to absorb uncertainty or interruption. With thoughtful planning, you may be able to lessen some of the negative effects.

