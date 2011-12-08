Search Articles

Find Attorneys

Social Security Spousal Benefits and Survivor Benefits

Social Security card with cash of different denominations.Takeaways

  • Social Security provides spousal benefits to eligible spouses of retired or disabled workers, potentially up to half of the worker’s full retirement benefit.
  • Survivor benefits are available to family members, including spouses, children, and dependent parents, after a worker’s death, offering financial protection similar to life insurance.

Social Security is best known as a retirement program, but it does far more than provide monthly income for retired workers. It also protects families by extending benefits to spouses, widows, widowers, and children when a worker retires, becomes disabled, or dies. These spousal and survivor benefits are critical for households that depend on one worker’s earnings, ensuring financial stability in times of transition and loss.

Spousal Benefits

When a worker begins collecting retirement or disability benefits, their spouse may also be entitled to benefits even if the spouse did not earn enough credits to qualify on their own. To qualify for benefits, the spouse must be at least 62 years old or be caring for a child who is either under 16 years old or who receives Social Security disability benefits.

A spouse may receive up to half of the worker’s full benefit amount, depending on the spouse’s age when they start receiving benefits. If the spouse files for spousal benefits before full retirement age, their benefits are reduced unless they are caring for a qualifying child. (Note that the worker must have filed for Social Security benefits and be receiving them for the spouse to collect benefits on the worker’s record.)

Local Elder Law Attorneys in Your City

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

Elder Law Attorney

Firm Name
City, State

If a spouse qualifies for benefits based on their own work record and as a spouse, they will receive the higher of the two amounts, but not both. Even divorced spouses may qualify for spousal benefits, provided the marriage lasted at least 10 years, they are currently unmarried, and their ex-spouse is eligible for benefits.

Survivor Benefits

Social Security also functions as a form of life insurance. When a worker dies, their surviving family members may be eligible for monthly benefits based on the late worker’s earnings record.

Who Can Get Survivor Benefits

  • Spouses and ex-spouses. To qualify for survivor benefits, a spouse must be at least 60 years old (or at least 50 if they have a disability). They must have been married for at least nine months before their spouse’s death, and they must not have remarried before age 60 (age 50 if they have a disability).

    Ex-spouses who were married for at least 10 years, as well as some valid nonmarital legal relationships, may be eligible. An exception to the age limits is if the surviving spouse is caring for a child of the worker who has died.
     
  • Children. Unmarried children under age 18, or up to 19 if in high school, and children who were disabled before age 22 may also qualify for survivor benefits.
     
  • Dependent parents. Adults over the age of 62 may be eligible for benefits if they were financially supported by a child who died.

Survivor Benefits Amounts

  • Spouses and ex-spouses. Payments start at 71.5 percent of the deceased spouse’s benefit and increase the longer the surviving spouse waits to start receiving benefits. For example, the surviving spouse can receive over 80 percent at age 63 and over 90 percent at age 65. If the surviving spouse waits until they reach their full retirement age, between 66 and 67 years old (depending on their birth year), then they can receive 100 percent of their survivor benefits.
     
  • Children. Generally, children can receive 75 percent of their deceased parent’s benefit. However, there is a limit to how much a family as a whole can receive. Individual family members’ payments might be decreased in order to stay below the limit.

If a person is eligible for survivor benefits and other Social Security benefits, such as retirement benefits, they can choose the benefit that best suits their needs. They can switch benefit options later, but they cannot receive multiple benefits at the same time. For example, a person can start receiving survivor benefits and then switch to retirement benefits when they reach 70 years old, which is when their retirement payments would be highest.

Spouses or some minor children may also be eligible for a one-time death benefit payment of $255.

Why These Benefits Matter

Spousal and survivor benefits exist because some families depend on one worker’s income. These benefits help support older spouses who may not have worked outside the home or earned enough for full retirement benefits. They also protect widows, widowers, and children from financial hardship after the death of a breadwinner. Millions of Americans rely on these benefits every month, highlighting their importance as a financial lifeline.

Understanding spousal and survivor benefits is important for retirement and estate planning. Decisions about when to claim Social Security benefits can affect not only the worker’s income but also the benefits that a spouse or survivor may receive later.

Learn More

For additional reading on topics related to Social Security, check out the following articles:


Created date: 12/08/2011

Related Articles

Medicaid 101
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
What Medicaid Covers

In addition to nursing home care, Medicaid may cover home care and some care in an assisted living facility. Coverage in your state may depend on waivers of federal rules.

READ MORE
How to Qualify for Medicaid

To be eligible for Medicaid long-term care, recipients must have limited incomes and no more than $2,000 (in most states). Special rules apply for the home and other assets.

READ MORE
Medicaid’s Protections for Spouses

Spouses of Medicaid nursing home residents have special protections to keep them from becoming impoverished.

READ MORE
Medicaid Planning Strategies

Careful planning for potentially devastating long-term care costs can help protect your estate, whether for your spouse or for your children.

READ MORE
Estate Recovery: Can Medicaid Take My House After I’m Gone?

If steps aren't taken to protect the Medicaid recipient's house from the state’s attempts to recover benefits paid, the house may need to be sold.

READ MORE
Help Qualifying and Paying for Medicaid, Or Avoiding Nursing Home Care

There are ways to handle excess income or assets and still qualify for Medicaid long-term care, and programs that deliver care at home rather than in a nursing home.

READ MORE
Are Adult Children Responsible for Their Parents’ Care?

Most states have laws on the books making adult children responsible if their parents can't afford to take care of themselves.

READ MORE
Applying for Medicaid

Applying for Medicaid is a highly technical and complex process, and bad advice can actually make it more difficult to qualify for benefits.

READ MORE
Alternatives to Medicaid

Medicare's coverage of nursing home care is quite limited. For those who can afford it and who can qualify for coverage, long-term care insurance is the best alternative to Medicaid.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent Medicaid Articles

2024 Survey Shows Long-Term Care Costs Continue to Rise
Protecting Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Home Costs
An Elder Care Lawyer Can Help You Get Medicaid Home Care
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
ElderLaw 101
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Estate Planning

Distinguish the key concepts in estate planning, including the will, the trust, probate, the power of attorney, and how to avoid estate taxes.

READ MORE
Grandchildren

Learn about grandparents’ visitation rights and how to avoid tax and public benefit issues when making gifts to grandchildren.

READ MORE
Guardianship/Conservatorship

Understand when and how a court appoints a guardian or conservator for an adult who becomes incapacitated, and how to avoid guardianship.

READ MORE
Health Care Decisions

We need to plan for the possibility that we will become unable to make our own medical decisions. This may take the form of a health care proxy, a medical directive, a living will, or a combination of these.

READ MORE
Long-Term Care Insurance

Understand the ins and outs of insurance to cover the high cost of nursing home care, including when to buy it, how much to buy, and which spouse should get the coverage.

READ MORE
Medicare

Learn who qualifies for Medicare, what the program covers, all about Medicare Advantage, and how to supplement Medicare’s coverage.

READ MORE
Retirement Planning

We explain the five phases of retirement planning, the difference between a 401(k) and an IRA, types of investments, asset diversification, the required minimum distribution rules, and more.

READ MORE
Senior Living

Find out how to choose a nursing home or assisted living facility, when to fight a discharge, the rights of nursing home residents, all about reverse mortgages, and more.

READ MORE
Social Security

Get a solid grounding in Social Security, including who is eligible, how to apply, spousal benefits, the taxation of benefits, how work affects payments, and SSDI and SSI.

READ MORE
Special Needs Planning

Learn how a special needs trust can preserve assets for a person with disabilities without jeopardizing Medicaid and SSI, and how to plan for when caregivers are gone.

READ MORE
Veterans Benefits

Explore benefits for older veterans, including the VA’s disability pension benefit, aid and attendance, and long-term care coverage for veterans and surviving spouses.

READ MORE
SEE MORE

Most Recent ElderLaw Articles

Will Medicaid Take My Mom's Mobile Home After She Dies?
What Happens to Your Debts When You Die in Wisconsin?
Will Paying Rent to My Son in Advance Affect My Medicaid?
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml
image/svg+xml