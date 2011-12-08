Social Security Spousal Benefits and Survivor Benefits

Does Divorce Affect Social Security Spousal Benefits?
Social Security is best known as a retirement program, but it does far more than provide monthly income for retired workers. It also protects families by extending benefits to spouses, widows, widowers, and children when a worker retires, becomes disabled, or dies. These spousal and survivor benefits are critical for households that depend on one worker’s earnings, ensuring financial stability in times of transition and loss.
When a worker begins collecting retirement or disability benefits, their spouse may also be entitled to benefits even if the spouse did not earn enough credits to qualify on their own. To qualify for benefits, the spouse must be at least 62 years old or be caring for a child who is either under 16 years old or who receives Social Security disability benefits.
A spouse may receive up to half of the worker’s full benefit amount, depending on the spouse’s age when they start receiving benefits. If the spouse files for spousal benefits before full retirement age, their benefits are reduced unless they are caring for a qualifying child. (Note that the worker must have filed for Social Security benefits and be receiving them for the spouse to collect benefits on the worker’s record.)
If a spouse qualifies for benefits based on their own work record and as a spouse, they will receive the higher of the two amounts, but not both. Even divorced spouses may qualify for spousal benefits, provided the marriage lasted at least 10 years, they are currently unmarried, and their ex-spouse is eligible for benefits.
Social Security also functions as a form of life insurance. When a worker dies, their surviving family members may be eligible for monthly benefits based on the late worker’s earnings record.
If a person is eligible for survivor benefits and other Social Security benefits, such as retirement benefits, they can choose the benefit that best suits their needs. They can switch benefit options later, but they cannot receive multiple benefits at the same time. For example, a person can start receiving survivor benefits and then switch to retirement benefits when they reach 70 years old, which is when their retirement payments would be highest.
Spouses or some minor children may also be eligible for a one-time death benefit payment of $255.
Spousal and survivor benefits exist because some families depend on one worker’s income. These benefits help support older spouses who may not have worked outside the home or earned enough for full retirement benefits. They also protect widows, widowers, and children from financial hardship after the death of a breadwinner. Millions of Americans rely on these benefits every month, highlighting their importance as a financial lifeline.
Understanding spousal and survivor benefits is important for retirement and estate planning. Decisions about when to claim Social Security benefits can affect not only the worker’s income but also the benefits that a spouse or survivor may receive later.
